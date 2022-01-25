'A dangerous side' - Carroll on trip to struggling AFC Wimbledon

Video

Ipswich Town midfielder Tom Carroll says tonight's clash at struggling AFC Wimbledon will be 'a test' for the in-form Blues.

Kieran McKenna's men travel to Plough Lane looking to make it four wins from five under their new boss, and face a side embroiled in a League One relegation scrap.

The Dons haven't won since December 7, a fruitless run of seven matches in all competitions.

But Carroll, who made a surprise start in Town's 2-1 fightback win over Accrington Stanley on Saturday after Lee Evans was injured in the warm-up, stressed that the Blues must approach the game in the right frame of mind.

"We had to work hard for the win on Saturday, but I think we deserved it," Carroll said.

"It was a slow start but we responded well to going behind, and we stuck to our game plan.

"We're learning more about the manager's style of play with each game, and with each training session. Everyone is enjoying it at the moment, so we need to keep working hard and pick up as many points as possible.

"(Tonight) is a chance for us to pick up more momentum, but we are also well aware it will be a test. I know AFC Wimbledon have been struggling a bit of late, but they can be a dangerous side.

"It's important we go there with the right attitude and hopefully we can put in another strong display for our travelling fans."