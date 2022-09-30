Ahadme ruled out with foot fracture as McKenna gives Camara update

Injury news

Ipswich Town will have to cope without Gassan Ahadme, after the striker suffered a foot fracture in the game at Plymouth on Sunday.

The summer signing from Burton Albion received treatment at Home Park but, following scans, is now wearing a protective boot and using crutches due to a small fracture in his left foot.

Ahadme’s injury comes at a time when Greg Leigh (leg) and Cameron Burgess (facial) are both out with bone injuries, with boss Kieran McKenna disappointed for Ahadme at a time when he was looking to make his mark for the Blues.

“Unfortunately Gassan Ahadme picked up a small fracture in his foot around the Plymouth game so he’s currently in a boot and using crutches,” McKenna said.

“Thankfully it’s a very, very small fracture but he’s going to need some time with load off the foot and will be out for a while.

“That’s very disappointing for him, because he’s just settling into the team, and also very disappointing for the squad because he was an addition for us who would have been an important player. I’m sure he will still have a part to play again but it adds to a list of injuries that we have at the moment which are innocuous bone injuries that are hard to predict and avoid.

“You are going to get them over the course of the season but we still have good options and a strong squad for the games.”

Ahadme signed for the Blues on deadline day along with midfielder Panutche Camara, who has yet to make his Ipswich debut due to injury.

“There’s nothing exact but he’s not too far away,” McKenna said, when asked when the midfielder may be fit to play.

“He’s back on the grass now and is starting to work outside with the fitness coaches, so it should be a short matter of weeks and no more.”