Alan Brazil set to return to radio after heart operation

Published: 12:30 PM September 13, 2021

Former Ipswich Town star Alan Brazil has revealed he's 'on the mend' after a heart operation. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town legend Alan Brazil has revealed he is 'on the mend' after undergoing a heart operation.

The 62-year-old Scot - who starred for the Blues during the halcyon days of the late 70s and early 80s - is best known these days for being a long-running presenter on talkSPORT radio.

Addressing his recent absence from the airwaves, he has posted a video - filmed on Felixstowe beach front - to his 229k followers on Twitter today.

He said: "I had a little problem, whether it was Covid related or, I don't know, fast living catching up with me, but I ended up in a couple of hospitals. I had little sort out of the old ticker and I'm pleased to say I'm on the mend. Hopefully I'll be back on the radio Thursday or Friday.

"I'm in London on Monday to see the specialist. Barts Hospital have been fantastic - I'm in great hands."

Took a trip to Felixstowe yesterday afternoon. Speak to you Thursday on air! pic.twitter.com/UaLWbGL57w — Alan Brazil (@alanbrazil) September 13, 2021

Speaking in an interview with the Scottish Sun back in October last year, Suffolk-based Brazil - whose autobiography is titled 'There's an Awful Lot of Bubbly in Brazil' - said: "I love a drink but I know when enough is enough.

“People say a lot to me, ‘Take care of yourself more, you’ve got to slow down, why do you go out so much?’

“But that’s the way I am. I’ve lost so many good friends in football and I just feel you’re only here for a visit so enjoy yourself.”





Brazil saw his role at talkSPORT change in April when it was revealed that Laura Woods would be taking over the breakfast show from Monday to Wednesdays.

He said: “After 20 years of early-morning starts, Monday to Friday, this is me entering into semi-retirement. I’ll only be assaulting the airwaves on Thursdays and Fridays. But I’ll still be hurting your eardrums in the build-up to the weekend football action – whenever it restarts – and around even more when the big events come along."











