'Nothing surprises me anymore' - Judge on Town departure

Video

Published: 10:50 AM April 21, 2021 Updated: 10:54 AM April 21, 2021

Alan Judge has shared a message with Ipswich Town fans after it was confirmed that he will be leaving the club in the summer - Credit: www.stephenwaller.com

Alan Judge has shared a message with Ipswich Town fans after it was confirmed that he'd played his last game for the club.

Boss Paul Cook said last week that the Irish midfielder won't be considered for the first team for the rest of the season due to a clause in his contract which would have triggered an extra year at Town had he made one more start.

Alan Judge scored eight times in 91 games for Town - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

Cook said Judge, 32, offered to wave the clause so he could play out the season, but the Town manager didn't want to take the risk of him getting injured.

And Judge, who played 91 times for Town, scoring eight goals, after arriving from Brentford in January 2019, has now tweeted about his Portman Road departure.

He wrote: "Now that I've had a few days to think and to just let things settle.

"With the last year that I've had this is not the way that I wanted to end my time at Ipswich Town, but this is football.

"In all honesty, nothing surprises me anymore in this industry.

"I was made aware of my contract situation on Thursday morning that if I played one more game from the start my contract would be extended.

Alan Judge said this wasn't how he wanted his time at Town to end - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.ste

"We both came to the agreement there was no point in risking our positions from both side's perspective.

"Me and my family have built up a great life here and met some lovely people at Ipswich in and out of the club.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed living in Suffolk.

"We now await our next adventure, wherever that may take us."

Judge's departure comes at the end of a difficult year for the midfielder, who lost his mum and was at the centre of a very high profile row with referee Darren Drysdale.