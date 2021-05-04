'Ipswich is a massive club' - Town appoint Premier League veteran Rolls as director of performance

Published: 9:57 AM May 4, 2021

Ipswich Town have this morning announced that Andy Rolls, a former physio at Arsenal and head of sports science at West Ham, has joined the Blues as director of performance.

Rolls will be reunited with incoming CEO Mark Ashton at Portman Road, having worked with him at Watford and latterly at Bristol City, the club where both will be departing from to join Town.

Rolls, who's also worked at Chelsea, will take charge of all the medical, strength and conditioning and sports science aspects of the club.

Andy Rolls will be reunited with new CEO Mark Ashton at Town - Credit: Archant

Town have struggled massively with injuries to key players in recent years, so fans will hope Rolls can come in and reverse that trend.

He said: “Ipswich is a massive club, what I call a proper football club and with the new owners coming in, it looks a really exciting challenge to be part of.

“That was the big draw for me, to be in at the start of the journey to try and get this club back to where it deserves to be.

“I obviously know Mark well. I know his drive and work ethic and I know how determined he is to make this club successful and I’m looking forward to being part of that.”

Town boss Paul Cook added: “Andy will bring with him new ideas and plenty of experience, having worked in football at the top level for 20 years.

“We wish him a warm welcome to Ipswich Town and I’m sure he will enjoy working at this club as we go into exciting times ahead under the new owners.”