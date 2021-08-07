Predicting the League One final table from 1-24

Opinion

Published: 5:00 AM August 7, 2021

Here we go then, League One kicks off this afternoon with Ipswich Town embarking on their third attempt to get out of the division.

All 24 teams in the league will enter the season feeling this could be their year, whether their goal is automatic promotion, challenging for the play-offs or simply staying in the division for another 12 months.

Predicting how things will shake up in League One this season is more difficult than ever, given the strength of the league and sheer number of sides with designs on success.

But, here's my predictions for how things will play out.

Andy's League One predictions

1 - Rotherham United

2 - Sunderland

____________________

3 - Ipswich Town

4 - Portsmouth

5 - Wigan Athletic

6 - Sheffield Wednesday

____________________

7 - Charlton Athletic

8 - Lincoln City

9 - Wycombe Wanderers

10 - Bolton Wanderers

11 - MK Dons

12 - Oxford United

13 - Doncaster Rovers

14 - Burton Albion

15 – Accrington Stanley

16 - Crewe Alexandra

17 - Plymouth Argyle

18 - Gillingham

19 – Shrewsbury Town

20 – Cheltenham Town

____________________

21 - AFC Wimbledon

22 - Fleetwood Town

23 - Morecambe

24 – Cambridge United

A few explanations are probably needed.

I've got Rotherham as champions - I think the Millers will be as strong as ever in this division, even though they've lost former Ipswich target Matt Crooks to Middlesbrough. Teams hate playing against Paul Warne's side and they're tight at the back - a recipe for success.

Sunderland are arguably the biggest club in the league along with Town but, having lost their leading scorer following Charlie Wyke's move to Wigan, there are question marks. I think they'll be fine, though. I can see Will Grigg returning with some goals and like the look of Ross Stewart, too. Keeping Aiden McGeady is huge, while the additions of Alex Pritchard and Corry Evans are good additions. Lee Johnson is a manager I like.

Ipswich will be up there, I'm sure of that. I like Town's recruitment but fear they may take time to gel, especially in attacking areas where it may take a while for Paul Cook to find his perfect blend. There is enough talent there to keep them competitive in the mix throughout, though.

I fancy Danny Cowley to make Portsmouth difficult to beat and extremely functional. Wigan take a play-off place for me - another side who have rebuilt their squad and have added players who appear to fit Leam Richardson's system well.

I have Sheffield Wednesday sixth, with a late change moving them up from eighth. I'll be honest, I'm more and more convinced by them as the signings roll in - Lee Gregory looks a good one - but at the time of writing there are just too many unanswered questions to put them higher.

Charlton have been many people's tips for promotion but I'm not so sure there are enough goals in there right now, so I've put them seventh. Lincoln, a side I really admire, initially made the play-offs before my change of heart on Wednesday.

Wycombe will be firmly in the mix but I feel they'll fall short. Them in ninth is where I would draw a line under promotion contenders and those truly battling for the play-offs.

At the other end, I've sadly had to predict promoted sides Cambridge and Morecambe to finish in the bottom two. Both have lost their best players following promotion (Paul Mullin and Carlos Mendes Gomes) just as Swindon did last season when Eoin Doyle left the Robins. They were relegated, just as I fear these two may be.

Fleetwood have lost so many of the players which made them what they were over the last two seasons, including Wes Burns following his move to Ipswich, while Joe Pigott's arrival at Portman Road isn't good news for AFC Wimbledon. I fear more of their crown jewels may be plucked soon, too.

Anyway, there we go. Predictions from 1-24. Hopefully they don't look too bad come May.