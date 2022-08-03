Young defender Armin joins Braintree on loan

News

Young Ipswich Town defender Albie Armin will spend the first half of the season on loan at Braintree.

The promising 18-year-old joins the National League South side on loan until January, having made a good impression during his time around the Ipswich first-team in recent seasons.

Armin made his senior debut for Town in last season’s Papa John’s Trophy, as the Blues lost to West Ham, and has been an unused substitute on three further occasions.

He’s contracted to Town until the end of the season, with the club having the option to extend his stay for 12 months.

The defender joins a Braintree side managed by Angelo Harrop, who was in charge of the Sudbury side who reached the first round of last season’s FA Cup, where they eventually lost to Colchester United.

The Essex side begin their season away at Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday.