Mike Bacon: Finish strong, or start strong and fade? I know which I prefer

Published: 5:00 PM September 23, 2021 Updated: 5:41 PM September 23, 2021

Is it me or does every match this season feel like a 'massive game'?

The visit of Sheffield Wednesday this weekend is, for me, the next game to feel 'huge' as Town look to make it back-to-back wins.

There is little doubt the pressure, while having been lifted slightly after the Lincoln win, is still very much on Paul Cook's squad. Our start to the season has meant that is still the case.

Fortunately, the Blues have a wonderful chance to get this season well and truly kick-started if they can overcome Wednesday on Saturday and then Doncaster at Portman Road on Tuesday night.

It's frantic stuff, but at least we are now up and running.

Just imagine how that League One table will look on Tuesday night if we have managed to pick up six points in the next two games?

It's a fickle old sport is football, but one where I've always said the cream invariably rises to the top and the Blues have plenty of very good League One players to make that happen.

It seems bizarre to suggest that the signing of our final two players, Bersant Celina and Sam Morsy, could be the cherry on top of the cake after all the players we have signed before them, but I feel that really is the way.

This season still has the opportunity to be a huge one for everyone connected with the club.

I looked at the League One table yesterday and noted that, of Town's seven league opponents they have played so far, five are in the top 10! Who would have thought the likes of Bolton, Burton, AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons would be top half, while the likes of ourselves, Pompey and Charlton are in the bottom half?

There's such a long way to go and let's be honest you would always rather finish strong than start strong and fade. Goodness knows, we have been down that road enough times in recent years.

Our brilliant fans continue their super support and I'm expecting another 20K or so plus crowd at the weekend. It would be such a fillip to beat Wednesday, another huge club in League One who, like us, have found the early season difficult at times.

The Lincoln result should have buoyed us all. But momentum is now absolutely key. We have so many good players in our squad who have enjoyed being part of winning teams, a manager who knows what it takes to win and a fan base that can make as much noise as any in the division.

Win on Saturday and I have no idea how far things can suddenly snowball - at quite a rate of knots I imagine. We won't think defeat.

I'm going 1-0 Town, Donacien

