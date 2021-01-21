'His attitude wasn't professional at the end... but we wish him luck at Ipswich' - Barnsley boss on Thomas loan
Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael believes Luke Thomas’ attitude was ‘not really professional’ prior to his loan move to Ipswich Town.
The winger left the Tykes for Portman Road earlier this week, joining on loan until the end of the season as he completed a move which had been in the works for several weeks.
Thomas, 21, is keen for regular football having been used largely as a substitute at Barnsley this season, with Ismael admitting his player wasn’t happy before the move was rubber-stamped.
“Luke Thomas was unhappy,” he said, ahead of his side’s FA Cup clash with Norwich this weekend.
“His attitude was not really professional at the end, and that’s why he wanted to leave.
“I think it was a situation for us to work with players who want to stay, work with us and be positive. We wish him luck in Ipswich but he is still a Barnsley player.
“We will see what happens,” the Frenchman continued, when asked if Thomas still has a future at Oakwell.
“I will focus on the players who are here, and this is the most important thing.”
Thomas is contracted to Barnsley until 2023.