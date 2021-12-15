Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in Barrow defeat

Opinion

Ipswich Town were humbled in the FA Cup tonight, losing 2-0 at League Two Barrow. Here are Mark Heath's player ratings...

Christian Walton

Had no chance with Barrow's goals, and didn't have much else to do apart from a fine save in the dying minutes. 5

Kane Vincent-Young

Beaten to the ball by Brough at the back post for the pull-back for the second goal, had zero opportunity to get forward in the first half. Whipped in a couple of wicked crosses as he was given more freedom by the change of formation in the second half, to no avail. 3

Toto Nsiala

Partnered with Burgess at the heart of defence and, like his colleague, looked edgy and vulnerable against the pace of Gordon and co. All at sea for the second Barrow goal. Subbed after suffering a knee injury in the second half. 3

Cameron Burgess

Beaten for pace by Gordon early and generally looked vulnerable, especially on the turn. Dawdled on the ball in his own area before clashing with Gordon to draw penalty appeals from the home crowd after 20 minutes. Whiffed on a free header from a corner at the other end just before the break. 3

Matt Penney

Left back will have done little to make the starting spot his own here. Failed to stop many Barrow crosses and made few forays forward, with his best contribution a dangerous cross five minutes from the end. 3

Sone Aluko

Veteran winger, who once played in an FA Cup Final for Hull, captained the side in the first half here, before relinquishing the armband to Morsy. Another who just couldn't get a foothold in the game. 3

Tom Carroll

Midfielder with Premier League pedigree tried to get on the ball and pull some strings, but just didn't get much of a chance to do it as Town were chasing shadows. Like Fraser, subbed at the break. 4

Kayden Jackson goes for the ball at Barrow. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Idris El Mizouni

Getting another chance to impress in midfield, El Mizouni was as full of energy and tigerish as ever, though to little effect. Unlucky to deflect the ball into his net for Barrow's opener. 4

Scott Fraser

Playing out left again, Fraser barely touched the ball for the first 15 minutes, or indeed the entire first half. Subbed at the break. 3

James Norwood

Earned a start after scoring off the bench at Wigan, but didn't have a sniff in the first half. Put himself around and never stopped running, but had nothing to feed off before being subbed. 4

Kayden Jackson

A rare start for the swift striker saw him barely figure in the first stanza as Town were dominated. Almost got on the end of the rebound from Morsy's well-struck shot after 54 minutes and generally tried to make himself a nuisance, but achieved little. 3

Luke Woolfenden gets to the ball first during the second half at Barrow. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Subs

Sam Morsy (for Carroll, 46)

Came on at the break to inject some drive and desire, and tested the Barrow stopper with a fine shot from which Jackson almost snaffled the rebound. Booked for a late challenge 65 minutes in as he looked to make an impact. 5

Luke Woolfenden (for Fraser, 46)

Came on to play on the right of a back three at the break before moving inside after Nsiala's injury. Fairly anonymous as Town pressed forward in the second half. 5

Joe Pigott (for Norwood, 67)

Got involved in a few scuffles after replacing Norwood, before going so close to getting Town a goal back with a bullet header in time added on. 5

Conor Chaplin (for Aluko, 74)

Couldn't make much of an impact, outside of a trademark scuffle. n/a

Janoi Donacien (for Nsiala, 74)

Replaced the injured Nsiala and played on the right of a back three. Whipped in the cross for Pigott's late header. n/a