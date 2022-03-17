'I definitely want to come back' - Celina sees his future at Ipswich

Bersant Celina says he would like to still be an Ipswich Town player next season. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bersant Celina says he would definitely like to be an Ipswich Town player again next season - no matter what division the club is in.

The skilful Kosovan is coming towards the end of his season-long loan spell from French second-tier club Dijon, having scored five goals in 18 starts and 10 sub appearances in 2021/22 so far.

In an interview for BBC Radio Suffolk, the 25-year-old was asked if he had thought where he might be next season.

"I just want this club to get promoted and I will come here hopefully - that's my goal," he replied.

Does that mean that the Blues, currently six points adrift of the League One play-off places with eight games to go, need to get promoted in order for him to return to Portman Road for a third spell?

"No, it doesn't have to be," said Celina, who will still have two years left to run on his Dijon contract.

"Obviously it's what we want. If it doesn't happen this season then I think, with the manager we have now, we will do it next season.

"I definitely want to come back to England and I definitely want to come back here. I've played a lot of games for this club and I really feel at home here. I'm happy."

On working under Blues boss Kieran McKenna, he added: "You can see he trusts me a lot and I trust him. It's what the team needed and what I needed - a manager like this that wants us to play. It's just been perfect for me."

He continued: "I feel like we are connecting more with the fans. They are supporting us and we are trying to give back to them as much as they give to us.

"I feel like they are enjoying the football we are playing. Its been great playing in front of 25,000 crowds - that doesn't happen for a lot of teams in League One. It just shows how big the club is."

Having had a hand in all four of the goals scored against Fleetwood and Lincoln recently, Celina said: "It's turning out to be my best period of the season. I'm playing really well, but I know I can do better. I just need to maybe score a bit more.

"There are eight games left and there is room for me to do something."

Town are at fourth-place Oxford United this Saturday and then host fifth-place Plymouth next Saturday.

"We definitely are confident. We believe in ourselves," said Celina.

"We know we have to win a lot of games, but we also know other teams will drop points. We have just got to do our best and hopefully we can be there in the end.

"We're playing really well right now so we definitely believe we can do it. It's exciting."



