'For now this is where it’s ends for me' - Bonne thanks Town fans as loan ends

Macauley Bonne has thanked the Ipswich Town fans for their support during his loan spell at Portman Road.

The boyhood Town fan spent the season on loan with the Blues from QPR, firing out the blocks to net 11 goals in his first 16 matches for the team who initially released him as a 14-year-old.

But, from there, the goals dried up and he only scored once more in his final 30 matches.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues will look to sign the 26-year-old on a permanent basis but, for now, he’s said his goodbyes.

Writing on social media, he said: “Firstly, I’d like to thank everyone involved with Ipswich Town for making me feel so welcomed from start to finish.

Macauley Bonne has said goodbye to the Ipswich Town fans - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“It has always been a dream of mine to play for my boyhood club, the club I’ve supported my whole life and it was an absolute honour to put the blue shirt on every single time and play in front of the incredible fans at Portman Road.

“Who knows what the future may bring but for now this is where it’s ends for me 💙🤍 UPPA TOWN!”

Bonne ends his loan with the Blues with a tally of 12 goals in 46 appearances.

He has a year remaining on his QPR contract, with the Loftus Road side holding the option to extend his stay by 12 months.