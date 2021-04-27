Co-owner's review helps Town book rocket up the charts

Published: 8:58 AM April 27, 2021 Updated: 9:26 AM April 27, 2021

A popular Ipswich Town book has rocketed up the Amazon charts, with a little help from one of the club’s new owners.

Adventures of a Tractor Boy, originally written by Town fan Graeme Brooke in 2014, charts the author’s love affair with the Blues, which saw him first become a season-ticket-holder in 1974 and go on to follow his team at home and abroad ever since.

Upon news of the recent US-backed takeover at Portman Road, Brooke contacted Brett Johnson on Twitter and within days the new co-owner of the Blues had a copy in his hand as he sought to learn as much as possible about the club he has now acquired.

His fellow co-owners, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer, now also have copies, with Johnson’s review of the book prompting a surge in sales which has taken Adventures of a Tractor Boy as high as No.2 in the Amazon football book charts.

Furthermore, Johnson has ensured copies of the book have been purchased with the aim of giving them to the Blues’ first-team squad in pre-season, as an example of how important the club is to its supporters.

Johnson’s review of the book on Amazon reads: “I can't properly express how much I enjoyed this book and how excited I am to now be a part of Ipswich Town Football Club. To join this hallowed institution in any capacity is humbling and an honour.

“I recommend this read to all fans of Ipswich Town, the beautiful game and beyond, as it chronicles the exceptional love and dedication that Graeme and others bring to bear every day in love and support to this exceptional Club.

“It should be required reading to all current and future players for Ipswich, as Graeme and his extended family of supporters are the heart and soul of every football club. I'm in awe of Graeme's commitment to ITFC and look forward to working tirelessly to reward his and everyone's love and support for this Club and the broader community.

“The added benefit of Graeme's donation of proceeds to charitable causes should make the decision a no brainer. Thank you, Graeme, for all that you and others do for ITFC and beyond.”

Brooke added: “This revival is in a large part down to Brett, whom I now regard as a true friend from our interactions which is pretty surreal for a humble football supporter like me, describing a club owner in that way.

“The guy is genuine, delivers what he promises and along with the other owners is so switched on, approachable and totally gets it from a fans perspective.

“There are no guarantees in football, but if anyone is going to achieve, this collective group of gentlemen will or if they don’t it won’t be for the want of trying.”

The book’s increased sales have in turn raised important funds for charity, with all profits going to Colchester Hospital Special Care Baby Unit.

Copies can be ordered here.