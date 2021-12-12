Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Brighton set to recall star stopper Walton

Video

The Sun claim that Brighton are set to recall Christian Walton from his loan at Ipswich Town in January - Credit: PA

Brighton are set to recall keeper Christian Walton from his Ipswich Town loan in January, it has been reported.

The Sun claim that the stopper, 26, will be called back to the Amex so he can then be sold to a Championship club in the January transfer window.

Walton is out of contract in the summer, so as it stands January would be the Seagulls' last chance to cash in on the 6ft 5ins custodian.

Walton's played 14 games for the Blues so far this season, keeping three clean sheets.

But he's clearly established himself as Town's first choice keeper and has kept his side in games at times, so a recall would be a big blow for the Suffolk club.

Vaclav Hladky is Walton's back-up, but he's struggled with the step up from League Two thus far, while fan favourite Tomas Holy is third choice.