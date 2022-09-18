Former Blues star Brown parts company with Colchester

Breaking

Former Ipswich Town defender, Wayne Brown, has parted company as manager of Colchester United.

The 45-year-old who has been interim manager at Colchester on numerous occasions, was named permanent boss in May.

However, a poor start to this season has seen the U's with just one League Two win from nine matches. They are currently fourth bottom.

On Saturday they lost at home to Paul Hurst's Grimsby, 1-0.

Colchester chairman Robbie Cowling issued the following statement:

"I and everyone associated with the club will always be extremely grateful to Wayne Brown for the job he did last season when he lifted the club from being in the midst of a relegation battle to finishing a very respectable 15th place.

"However, we have decided to act swiftly and decisively following the team’s poor start to this season.

"I accept that many of you will feel I have made a harsh decision, given Wayne’s success last season and given that he has been such an exceptional servant to Colchester United over the years as a player, coach and manager.

"On a personal level, I feel that too but as the club’s Chairman I have a duty to make what I believe are the right decisions for the long-term future of Colchester United.

"We thank Wayne for the hard work and attention to detail he has shown in not only his role as Head Coach, but in all his roles here at the club."

Brown joined Ipswich Town's Academy in March 1993 and progressed through the youth team, eventually making his professional debut on 18 October 1997 while on a month-long loan, ironically with Colchester.

He made more than 50 appearances for the Blues, including four substitute appearances in the Premiership in the 2000/01 season.