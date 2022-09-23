'Surgery was a success' - Burgess shares x-rays of facial fractures

Injury news

Cameron Burgess suffered a number of facial fractures during the game with Bristol Rovers - Credit: Steve Waller/CameronBurgess/Twitter

Cameron Burgess has revealed he has undergone successful surgery on the facial fractures he suffered against Bristol Rovers.

The defender, who had been in good form for the Blues this season, was substituted in the second half of the eventual 2-0 win, following a collision with Rovers’ Harvey Saunders.

Boss Kieran McKenna later revealed the centre-half suffered a number of facial fractures, with Burgess himself now sharing x-rays following surgery.

The scans show several fractures his Burgess’ right cheekbone, as well as a further one around his right eye, with more than 30 screws used as part of the surgery.

Surgery was a success, thank you to everyone involved from start to finish 🙌🏼 @IpswichTown pic.twitter.com/7fP5n8WY5l — Cameron Burgess (@CamBurgess95) September 22, 2022

Writing alongside the images on social media, Burgess wrote: “Surgery was a success. Thank you to everyone involved from start to finish.”

It remains to be seen how long the defender will be sidelined for as the fractures heal, following an injury which came at a cruel time due to the former Accrington man’s excellent performances.

“He’s gone to the hospital with a possible fracture, so we’ll have to wait and see how he gets on tonight,” manager Kieran McKenna said.

“I’m really disappointed for him because I thought he was excellent tonight, continuing his form.

“He’s a great example for everyone in our squad of how to be when you’re not in the team, which he wasn’t during my first few months here.

“He showed how to improve and develop through training and in meetings, showing the benefit of working on yourself, and was at a really, really high level.”

In Burgess’ absence, George Edmundson has returned to the Ipswich starting XI, while McKenna also has veteran centre-half Richard Keogh available.