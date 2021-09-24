'Time to give fans something to shout about' - Burgess eyes perfect week at Portman Road

Published: 6:00 AM September 24, 2021

Ipswich Town defender Cameron Burgess says the players are desperate to give fans something to shout about this week.

Having finally secured their first win of the campaign last weekend, 1-0 at Lincoln, the Blues now have an opportunity to really ignite their season with a Portman Road double header against Sheffield Wednesday (tomorrow) and Doncaster (next Tuesday).

"It was amazing to get that first win," said Burgess. "We've got a taste for it now so hopefully we can go and back that result up now.

"There's no let up. It's only one win. We are not the finished article and we know that. We got straight back on the training pitch to work on things we can still improve on. Hopefully that stands us in good stead and we can go and string a couple of wins together."

Cameron Burgess heads clear during last weekend's 1-0 win at Lincoln City. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

The Scot continued: "There's a lot of experience in this squad, a lot of lads who have played at a higher level and a lot of leaders in their own different ways. A few of the lads are coming out of their shells now, which is good to see.

"It was a tough ask for 19 players to all settle in. We've all had to find places to live and move families down. It's been a crazy experience, but things are settling down now and hopefully that transpires onto the pitch.

"This is a massive club with a big project. It's now down to us to give the fans something to shout about."

Reflecting on last weekend's gutsy win at Sincil Bank, which came a week on from a 5-2 home humbling to Bolton, Burgess said: "The feeling at the end was one of relief. That said, I always felt quite comfortable that we were going to see it out.

"The first half was all about playing nice, calm football and the second half was a roll up your sleeves, grit your teeth performance - I really enjoyed both.

"I think it was always just a matter of time before we ironed a few things out. There was a sense within the camp that the first win was always coming.

"It was good to get the first clean sheet and hopefully we can back that up with a few more now.

"If we do that then we'll win games because we have an abundance of attacking players who can score at any time. We're not just talking about Macauley Bonne, we're not just talking about three or four lads, we're talking about seven or eight players. We've scored in every game."

Ipswich Town are yet to win at home this season. Cameron Burgess appeals to the referee after Jack Rudoni had equalised for AFC Wimbledon in stoppage time. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

On his central defensive partnership with George Edmundson, he said: "George is a strong character in the dressing room, he's a commanding lad on the pitch and he can pass the ball too. If he can keep playing like he did last weekend then we shouldn't be too far away.

"Clean sheets are not just about the relationship between the two centre-backs though. It's about how a team relates all over the pitch. It was good to see a lot of things clicking last weekend."