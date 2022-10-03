'They derailed us... we have to put that to bed' - Burns bullish ahead of Cambridge clash

News

There will be an element of revenge on the Ipswich Town players’ minds when they welcome Cambridge United to Portman Road.

The Blues head into their rearranged game with the Abbey Stadium side on the back of Saturday’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Portsmouth, as the Blues got back on track after disappointments at Sheffield Wednesday (2-2) and Plymouth (2-1 loss).

Mark Bonner’s Cambridge sit 10th in the table, heading into the game, but are the last side to win at Portman Road in the league, following their 1-0 success in April.

That lose ended an 11-game unbeaten run for Kieran McKenna’s Blues, striking what felt like a terminal blow to their play-off chances, with winger Wes Burns keen to put things right this time around.

“It’s not often we come in after the game and everyone is screaming with joy,” Burns said of Town’s weekend win.

“We could sense it was a big win and the dressing room was bouncing, but we quickly have to turn our focus to Cambridge.

“Last year they were the team who derailed us when we were pushing for the play-offs so we know they can be a thorn in our side.

“We have to put that to bed.”

Town sit second in the League One table, a point behind leaders Plymouth, heading into the Cambridge game, with Burns happy with his side’s progress this season.

Wes Burns speaking with the media after the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“The last two results were a bit of a kick for us,” he said.

“It’s mad to say, after coming away from Hillsborough with a point, that we don’t feel like we’ve come away with what we’ve deserved.

“That shows how far we’ve come in the time since the boss has come in.”