Burns helps Wales earn draw as Baggott wins cap

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 8:37 AM June 12, 2022
Wales' Wes Burns during the UEFA Nations League match at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date

Wes Burns won his second international cap against Belgium - Credit: PA

Wes Burns helped Wales rescue a draw against Belgium as the Ipswich Town man won his second international cap on Saturday night. 

The 27-year-old, who recently made his Wales debut against Poland, came off the bench for the final 17 minutes of the game in Cardiff with his side trailing to a Youri Tielemans goal. 

Playing on the right side, Burns had a handful of good attacking moments before his side secured a Nations League point courtesy of Brennan Johnson’s first international goal. 

Wales' Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring their equalising goal of the game during the UEFA Nations

Brennan Johnson scored Wales' equaliser against Belgium - Credit: PA

The forward, son of former Town striker David, swept home on 86 minutes as he latched onto an Aaron Ramsey flick. The goal was awarded after a lengthy VAR check. 

Burns will have one more opportunity to win a further cap this summer, when Wales face the Netherlands in Rotterdam on Tuesday.  

Young Town defender Elkan Baggott was also in international action over the weekend, with the teenager winning his ninth cap in Indonesia’s 1-0 loss to Jordan in Asian Cup qualifying. 

They’re in action again when they face Nepal on Tuesday.  


