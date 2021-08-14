Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to Burton

Published: 5:47 PM August 14, 2021 Updated: 6:02 PM August 14, 2021

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-1 by Burton Albion this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Vaclav Hladky

It wasn’t an easy start to this game for the Town goalkeeper, who had a couple of difficult early touches with his feet and some high balls to deal with, but he settled well enough and had little to do other than deal with a few crosses and pick two out of his net. 6

Kane Vincent-Young

The defender made two big blocks early on before being part of a defence caught out by a quick Burton free-kick, which saw Lucas Akins get in behind him in a move which led to the opening goal of the game. Had some probing moments but wasn’t able to consistently beat his man when attacking. 5

Kane Vincent-Young goes for the ball with Burton's Tom Hamer at The Pirelli Stadium. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Luke Woolfenden

Had the physical threat of both Akins and Omari Patrick to deal with in this game and had some tough moments there, while dealing with others really well as Burton put long throws and crosses into the box. He looked to cover when Vincent-Young was stretched for the opening goal but didn’t get tight enough to the cross, leaving space in behind for Joe Powell to score. He looked casual at times, prompting frustration from Cook, but stood up well on several occasions when under pressure. With George Edmundson to return and Cameron Burgess incoming, there will be real pressure for a starting spot. 5

Janoi Donacien

In from the start at the heart of defence in the absence of Toto Nsiala and made a succession of good interventions, while also being guilty of not applying enough pressure for the opening goal. Looked solid throughout the second half, including one excellent tackle to stop advancing Burton pressure. The pick of the Ipswich defenders. 6

Matt Penney

Has added pressure for a starting spot now Hayden Coulson has arrived and, while not getting forward as often as he and Paul Cook will have liked, was solid enough throughout this game. The one major blot on his performance saw him run across Powell to give away the late penalty as he rushed in to cover. 5

Lee Evans

The skipper and his partner, Rekeem Harper, had a tough first half in which they had nowhere near as much time on the ball as they had in the opener with Morecambe a week ago. The Ipswich duo never really got on top of their opponents, though the Welshman did send in the free-kick for Ipswich’s leveller. Was more involved in the second period but wasn’t able to make it count. 5

Lee Evans is cleaned out by a challenge from Michael Mancienne at The Pirelli Stadium. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Rekeem Harper

Like Evans, this was a different game for Harper than it was a week ago. He’s smooth and silky at his best but Burton weren’t giving him too many opportunities to show that. Put in one dangerous cross, had a shot deflected over the top and another saved. 5

Armando Dobra

This was a big opportunity for the youngster, following a good display against Newport on Tuesday, and he showed flashes of the ability we know he has with some clever touches, neat turns and driving runs. One of those led to the free-kick which provided Town’s equaliser, while there will still be more asked from him in terms of final product. Hard to argue he wasn’t one of Town’s biggest threats before he was withdrawn. 6

Scott Fraser's saved penalty at The Pirelli Stadium. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Scott Fraser

Back at his former club and was greeted by smatterings of cheers and boos in equal measure. Some good touches in the first half but he wasn’t involved as much as Town would have liked, before seeing his penalty saved by Ben Garratt after the break. He almost had too long to think about it, as the hosts delayed the penalty being taken. 5

Louie Barry

The Villa loanee was quiet for long spells of his time on the pitch (he touched the ball nine times), as Town struggled to get the ball down and play, with by far his biggest involvement seeing him brought down for the penalty which Fraser ultimately missed. Still, despite his quiet spells, it’s clear he has real talent and can play a big part for Town. The teenager needs a bit of time. 5

Joe Pigott is just off target with a header at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Joe Pigott

Worked hard throughout the 90 minutes but his team-mates weren’t able to connect with him enough in the final third. He forced the equaliser as he pressured O’Connor to head into the back of his own net. Another who has more to give. 5

Macauley Bonne (for Dobra, 66)

On for the final 24 minutes of this match but, unlike last Saturday, he wasn’t able to force the dramatic equaliser we all hoped for as he saw very little of the ball. He was able to show on Tuesday night how he can be a threat if presented with opportunities. This wasn’t one of those days. 5

Kyle Edwards on his debut at The Pirelli Stadium. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kyle Edwards (for Barry, 66)

On for his Ipswich debut and looked the most likely player to make something happen with his positive touch, desire to move inside on his right foot and a willingness to shoot. One of those efforts saw him rattle the bar just a few minutes after coming on. Plenty of positives there. 7