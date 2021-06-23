League One side showing strong interest in Ipswich youngster Lankester

Exclusive

Published: 11:16 AM June 23, 2021 Updated: 12:11 PM June 23, 2021

Cambridge United are showing a strong interest in Ipswich Town youngster Jack Lankester, we understand.

The 21-year-old was one of a large number of Ipswich players told they can move on this summer by manager Paul Cook and could potentially move to the Abbey Stadium.

It’s understood a number of clubs up and down the EFL have shown interest in the creative midfielder this summer, with a permanent departure likely.

Joining Cambridge on a full-time basis would see Lankester remain at League One level, following the U’s automatic promotion to the third tier at the end of last season.

Jack Lankester celebrates his first half goal at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd

A move to Cambridge would also give Lankester the chance to play with and learn from experienced attacking midfielder Wes Hoolahan, who signed a new deal at the club, while he could also line up behind prolific striker Paul Mullin, who scored 34 goals last season.

Lankester has made a total of 30 Ipswich appearances, since his debut against QPR under Paul Hurst, scoring three goals. He would have made plenty more were it not for a stress fracture in his back which kept him out for 18 months.

The most notable of his goals was the dramatic 97th-minute winner against Shrewsbury last season, while he also netted an excellent goal in the first game of 2019 against Millwall.

He netted Ipswich’s equaliser at Sunderland last season with a superb finish, while his introduction from the bench helped Ipswich secure a late victory at Bristol Rovers early in the campaign.

A knee injury kept him out of the closing stages of the campaign before, along with a large number of other players, he was told he is able to leave this summer.