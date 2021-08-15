News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town sign Burgess to take incoming transfer tally to 15

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 3:14 PM August 15, 2021    Updated: 1:16 PM August 19, 2021
burgess

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has confirmed that new signing Cameron Burgess will go straight into his team at Cheltenham tonight. - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Cameron Burgess on a three-year deal from Accrington Stanley.

The Blues have the option to extend his stay at Portman Road for a further 12 months.

Burgess is the Club’s 15th arrival this summer, and third in a week following the signing of Kyle Edwards and Hayden Coulson on Monday.

Born in Aberdeen, the central defender joined the Fulham academy in 2011 and progressed through the youth ranks at Craven Cottage.

His debut came at Portman Road in August 2014. Cameron started and played the full 90 minutes in a deep midfield role, with Town defeating Fulham 2-1 on the day.

Loan spells at Ross County, Cheltenham Town, Oldham and Bury followed before the now 25-year-old penned a deal with Scunthorpe United in June 2017.

His first goal for The Iron came in a 3-0 win away at Northampton, and in the summer of 2019 he signed for Salford on a one-year loan.

Cameron chalked up 29 league appearances for Salford in 2019/20 and then joined Accrington last August.

He featured in all but one league game for Stanley last season and scored on his debut for the club, a Carabao Cup tie with Burton.

Internationally Cameron earned caps for Scotland at U18 and U19 level before switching allegiance to Australia, whom he has represented in the U20 and U23 age groups.

Now he says he is delighted to have signed a deal at Portman Road and he is looking forward to his future with the Blues.

“I am so pleased to be here,” Cameron told iFollow Ipswich.

“This is a really good step up for me so I’m just looking forward to working hard and getting started.

“This is a talented squad and I am excited to work with the group. I will work hard, roll my sleeves up and get stuck in.

“I saw there were more than 20,000 fans at Portman Road for the first game of the season, so I cannot wait to experience that myself.”

Town boss Paul Cook added: “Cameron brings great balance and experience to the team.

“He’s another player at a really good age and it makes competition in the backline really strong.

“Again I want to thank the owners and Mark Ashton [CEO] for helping us get this sorted.”

