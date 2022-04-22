News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Watch: The strikes Celina is up against to win EFL Goal of the Season

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 12:18 PM April 22, 2022
Bersant Celina celebrate his wonder goal just before half-time.

Bersant Celina celebrates his superb goal against Crewe last November. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bersant Celina's outrageous chipped finish against Crewe has been named among the contenders for the 2022 EFL Goal of the Season award.

The Kosovan international instantly controlled a long ball forwards with the bottom of his studs and then clipped a perfectly-weighted shot over the keeper from outside the box on the angle.

It proved the winner in Ipswich Town's 2-1 home win against the Railwaymen back on November 28 last year.

That goal is now up against five others from across the Championship, League One and League Two to be crowned EFL Goal of the Season. An EFL judging panel will now vote, with the winner announced at Sunday's 2022 EFL Awards. 



Other contenders for the award are: Cole Stockton (MORECAMBE v AFC Wimbledon), Alex Mowatt (Cardiff City v WEST BROM), Andre Gray (Derby County v QPR), Ben Wilmot (STOKE CITY v Preston), Barry Bannan (MK Dons v SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY).

Ipswich are also nominated for the Kin + Carta Family Club of the Year award.

Bersant Celina chips in the ball to take Town into a 2-0 lead.

Bersant Celina's outrageous chipped finish against Crewe has won the League One Goal of the Month award for November. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com


