Watch: The strikes Celina is up against to win EFL Goal of the Season

Bersant Celina celebrates his superb goal against Crewe last November. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bersant Celina's outrageous chipped finish against Crewe has been named among the contenders for the 2022 EFL Goal of the Season award.

The Kosovan international instantly controlled a long ball forwards with the bottom of his studs and then clipped a perfectly-weighted shot over the keeper from outside the box on the angle.

It proved the winner in Ipswich Town's 2-1 home win against the Railwaymen back on November 28 last year.

⚽ The 2022 EFL Goal of the Season Award will be hotly contested between six outstanding strikes!



That goal is now up against five others from across the Championship, League One and League Two to be crowned EFL Goal of the Season. An EFL judging panel will now vote, with the winner announced at Sunday's 2022 EFL Awards.









Other contenders for the award are: Cole Stockton (MORECAMBE v AFC Wimbledon), Alex Mowatt (Cardiff City v WEST BROM), Andre Gray (Derby County v QPR), Ben Wilmot (STOKE CITY v Preston), Barry Bannan (MK Dons v SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY).

Ipswich are also nominated for the Kin + Carta Family Club of the Year award.

