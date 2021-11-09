'He's clear to play with us' - Cook on Celina, absence of Norwood and KVY injury

Bersant Celina is now not going away with Kosovo on international duty. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has revealed that Bersant Celina will not be going away on international duty with Kosovo and thus be able to play in Saturday's crunch League One home clash with Oxford United.

Celina had been called up by his home nation for games against Jordan and Greece and was expected to be absent for tonight's Papa John's Trophy game against Colchester, as well as the weekend's fixture.

The 25-year-old stepped off the bench this evening and scored in the penalty shootout win that puts the Blues into the knockout stages.

Asked if Celina was simply missing a friendly fixture against Jordan and would now be joining up with Kosovo for a World Cup qualifier in Greece, Blues boss Cook replied: "No, I think Bersant's going to be with us. I think he's had a chat with the Kosovan FA and he's clear to play with us as far as I'm aware."

Meanwhile, Cook was quizzed on the continued absence of James Norwood, the striker having not been in a matchday squad since October 5.

Asked if the striker was still involved, the Blues boss said: "Yeah, 100%. James is in the squads like everyone else. As you see tonight we wanted to give Louie Barry some minutes. Kayden Jackson didn't get any minutes due to the subs. Sometimes the balance of what we want to do before the game can't come out in the game and that's really disappointing."

On Kane Vincent-Young going off with a shoulder injury at half-time, Cook said: "Some lads just have periods of bad luck. We can see at times what an attacking threat he is going forwards. Unfortunately he just keeps getting these injuries. It's his shoulder again. He had a problem with his shoulder before.

"No-one wants to be injured. Kane's a really, really good lad, he's a very popular member of our squad. Let's see how he is."