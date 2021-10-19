Chaplin confident Town moving in right direction ahead of Pompey clash

Published: 3:43 PM October 19, 2021 Updated: 3:44 PM October 19, 2021

Conor Chaplin is confident that Town are moving in the right direction ahead of tonight's trip to his former side, Portsmouth.

Town take on Pompey under the lights at Fratton Park in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Paul Cook's side go into the game having lost just once in their last seven games, and Chaplin is confident that the Blues are making positive steps as they look to progress up the League One table.

Conor Chaplin wheels away after breaking the deadlock and putting Town a goal in front. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

"We would like to have more points and we’ll be going out to get all three tonight," Chaplin told the ITFC website.

"Earlier on this season we had a lot of stages in games when we were a bit shaky," said the left-footed forward.

"You could tell we were a brand new team and relationships within certain areas of the team weren’t quite there yet. I don’t think that can be levelled at us too much anymore

"I really do think we’re starting to go in the right direction and it’s one loss in seven at the moment, albeit we would like to have more points of course. We’ll be going out to get all three at Portsmouth."

This evening's game sees Chaplin return to the club where it all started, having spent 16 years on the south coast before moving permanently to Coventry in 2019.

The 24-year-old admits that facing his former side, as well as Saturday's draw at Cambridge, will add further motivation.

"The manner of the result at Cambridge on Saturday was very frustrating for us but that’s done now," he added.

"We can’t do anything about it, so it’s all about trying to rectify things with a good result at Fratton Park.

"The disappointment can drive us on, as will the fact that Portsmouth are one of my former clubs, which adds a little something to it.

"I played a lot of games in that stadium so it’s somewhere that means a lot to me. There are a lot of good memories and their fans are special; among the very best for creating an atmosphere. I can’t wait for it, especially since it will be under the lights.

"All my family and friends in the stands will be supporting Ipswich, no question. That’s the overriding factor, they support the team I’m playing for even when it’s against Portsmouth."