Chaplin on controversy, free-kicks and his motivation to score against 'disloyal' Barnsley

Match reaction

Ipswich Town attacker Conor Chaplin believes his side ‘could not have done anything more’ in their controversial draw with Barnsley yesterday.

The 25-year-old put the Blues ahead at Portman Road before Will Aitchison levelled for the visitors, with a second lead lost after the break when Callum Styles cancelled out Sam Morsy’s strike.

Controversy came between Morsy and Styles’ goals, when Marcus Harness was wrongly adjudged to have fouled Liam Kitching, with the Town man having a seemingly good goal ruled out by referee Stephen Martin.

Kieran McKenna slammed referee Stephen Martin's performance after the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Had it stood, Chaplin was in no doubt Ipswich would have converted what would have been a 3-1 lead into victory.

“I think we were full value for the win and I genuinely don’t think we could have done anything more to win the game,” Chaplin said.

“We scored a legitimate goal to make it 3-1 and Marcus really killed the game for us. I don’t know how it’s been disallowed.

“I thought he (the referee) had blown up for a penalty and I was getting mentally ready to take it, then I realised it had gone the other way. I couldn’t believe it.

“We won the game fair and square and at 3-1 it would have been dead.”

Despite the frustrating nature of the draw, Chaplin believes all associated with the Blues should leave the game feeling positive, with Ipswich unbeaten in their first six league games and sharing top spot with Portsmouth.

“It’s momentum gained for us, 100%, against a good side,” he said. “But everyone in the stadium could see we were the dominant team throughout.

“We expect ourselves, especially at home, to be a team who take it to other teams and take three points.

Conor Chaplin celebrate giving Ipswich a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“We’re gutted with the decision and I don’t think we could do anything else. We knocked on the door right until the last minute. The tempo in the last 10 minutes was fantastic and I don’t think we could have done anything else.

“We’re a little disappointed not to be sat on 18 points but that’s only because of the manner of the two draws (1-1 with Bolton and 2-2 with Barnsley this weekend).

“We’ve been top class but it’s only a start. We need to keep the attitude and intensity up because that’s when we’ve been at our best. We’ve been at our best for 90% of the season so far and that’s where it needs to stay.”

Chaplin’s goal, a sublime free-kick, was his third of the season and another example of why the attacker is fast becoming a reliable source of goals for Ipswich.

“I had one away at Plymouth for Coventry (you can watch it above) that was very good, but this one was really pleasing,” he said, when asked if this was the best free-kick goal of his career.

“It was even because it was against my big mate (Barnsley keeper Brad Collins) so I’m happy with that.

“I don’t work on free-kicks as much as I used to because I work a lot on my corner delivery at the moment, but it’s something I used to work on a lot. I did at Barnsley and Coventry.

“If it’s a role I have in the team, I want to take pride in it and for my team-mates to feel they can trust me in those situations.”

Former Barnsley player Chaplin celebrated his goal against his former club wildly, before later admitting the manner of his exit for Ipswich last summer acted as motivation when facing the Tykes.

Conor Chaplin jumps over Barnsley keeper Bradley Collins. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“Not at all,” he said, when asked if he ever considered not celebrating against the men from Oakwell.

“Barnsley have a policy of buying and selling players and they don’t have many loyalties to players at that football club.

“The fans were amazing with me and I had a great relationship with them, but the football club in general doesn’t have loyalty and it’s just about buying and selling players.

“I was really motivated and happy to score against them for that reason.”