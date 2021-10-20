It's third time lucky for Conor, as he hails Ipswich fans

Video

Published: 5:30 PM October 20, 2021

Conor Chaplin back at Fratton Park against Portsmouth for a third time. And third time lucky. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town midfielder Conor Chaplin was delighted to make it third time lucky, as he netted one of the four goals that secured victory for Town at Pompey last night.

Chaplin, a former Portsmouth player, was on the scoresheet once more as Town produced their best result of the season so far, in the 4-0 drubbing of the home side.

"That was special. Coming back here, it's such a special stadium," Chaplin said.

Macauley Bonne forces a corner at Portsmouth - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"Our fans are unbelievable, travelling in such numbers on a Tuesday night. But, yes, it was a really good night, a good night for the lads.

"I'm so happy for the boys and our fans and hopefully we can kick on and take that on to Saturday."

Chaplin had been back at Fratton Park twice since he left, but hadn't won. It was third time lucky.

"Yep, third time lucky, it was enjoyable as well. The second half was very enjoyable, the first half was a bit gritty.

"Macca's (Macauley Bonne's) done ever so well, just as he's done all season, given us a great goal up and when you've got something to go out and prove in the second half, we wanted to go out and put on a good performance as well.

"You can't be naive when you come to places like this, with the players they've got, the fans they've got. It's going to be tough, you 're going to have to grind it out a bit, however long it's going to be.

Sone Aluko early in the game at Portsmouth. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"It's not always going to be pretty, but then games open up and you can play and show what you are all about."

And Chaplin talked through his goal.

"JD (Janoi Donacien) has done brilliant," Chaplin said.

"We are getting a really good relationship with each other in terms of passing lanes and crosses and he's seen me and I've seen him and given him a bit of eye contact.

Lee Evans battles against Portsmouth. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"As soon as he's gone to put the ball in the box, I've just darted in front of my man and made good contact.

"When the ball hits the back of the net, there's no feeling like it."