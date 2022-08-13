'I thought that was the best he's been' - Chaplin's praise for Donacien after MK win

Match reaction

Conor Chaplin celebrates with team-mates after scoring Towns third to take them 3-0 ahead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Conor Chaplin was delighted to score his first goal of the season, but reserved special praise for Janoi Donacien following Town’s victory over MK Dons.

Chaplin netted Town’s third in the second half, after Donacien’s clever cut-back allowed the defender to feed the Town attacker, with an opportunity he ultimately swept home well.

Donacien was involved in the Blues’ opener, too, beating his man and crossing for Wes Burns to finish after only four minutes, on an afternoon where the hosts were in full control.

“I thought that was probably the best he’s had since I’ve been at the football club,” Chaplin said of Donacien.

“I thought he was our best player by a long way today but I know he’s got that in him. His attacking intent and creative spark from a deeper role is really important – he's not your standard centre-half by any means.

“I thought he was brilliant but I think he can do even more of it as well. He has so much within him and that’s exactly what we want from him.

“Our right side has been a strong link for us, which Sone (Aluko) is part of as well, and it’s something we speak about a lot, whoever plays.

“JD and Wes are mainstays in the team but the attacking positions can change, so we work on it an awful lot.

“The chemistry off the pitch really helps us on it, so it was really pleasing to get two goals from that side.”

Chaplin and Burns both hit double figures during their debut Ipswich seasons, with the pair looking to improve on their tallies this time around.

“I think scoring your first goal is the best of the season,” he said.

“I knew I was close to the goal, on my weaker foot, so it’s about a clean shot and getting it on target. Thankfully it went in the back of the net.

Conor Chaplin speaking after the game. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

“The first one you get is important because you’re always thinking about it and don’t want to go too long without getting off the mark.

“There’s a lot of relief when you get off the mark and fingers crossed that’s the first of many for the both of us.

“We both got double-figures last season and that’s something we both want to better this season.”

On Town’s win, Chaplin added: “It’s really pleasing for us.

“I thought we were brilliant straight from kick-off and both in and out of possession, top class. Long may that continue because that has set the standard for us.

“We’ve spoken about starting games fast as a group, especially at home, but it’s not as easy as doing it in every game. It makes it easier to go a goal up, although teams like MK will come and try and play anyway, trying to have a really good football game with you.

“It was pleasing to come out on top in a game like that, with a fast start really helping.”

When asked for his thoughts on going top of the table, Chaplin said, with a smile: “I haven’t looked at a league table and I probably won’t until at least December.”