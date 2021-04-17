Matchday Live: Updates as Town travel to The Valley to face Charlton

Published: 11:00 AM April 17, 2021

Ipswich Town take on Charlton Athletic this afternoon - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Charlton Athletic this afternoon - 12.30pm.

The Blues go into the game sitting five points off the final play-off place, with only six matches remaining of the season.

It remains to be seen what side Paul Cook picks for today's game, with the Town boss promising changes from Tuesday's 3-0 loss at Wimbledon.

You can follow the game live with us right here.