New Blues kick-off time... Charlton v Ipswich this Saturday

Published: 11:46 AM April 12, 2021 Updated: 12:30 PM April 12, 2021

Ipswich's game at Charlton on Saturday will now kick-off earlier - Credit: PA

The kick-off time for Ipswich Town's game with Charlton Athletic on Saturday has been brought forward.

It will now kick-off at 12.30pm at the Valley.

The time change follows the EFL's decision to move all games that were scheduled to begin at 3pm on Saturday as a mark of respect to avoid a clash with the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The Addicks are one of the form teams in League One and the game will be a crucial one for both sides who still harbour play-off hopes.

Town could leapfrog Charlton into seventh place should they pick up a win at AFC Wimbledon tomorrow night.

Charlton appointed Nigel Adkins as their new boss last month - he took over from Lee Bowyer, who is now at Birmingham City.