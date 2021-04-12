New Blues kick-off time... Charlton v Ipswich this Saturday
Published: 11:46 AM April 12, 2021 Updated: 12:30 PM April 12, 2021
- Credit: PA
The kick-off time for Ipswich Town's game with Charlton Athletic on Saturday has been brought forward.
It will now kick-off at 12.30pm at the Valley.
The time change follows the EFL's decision to move all games that were scheduled to begin at 3pm on Saturday as a mark of respect to avoid a clash with the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
The Addicks are one of the form teams in League One and the game will be a crucial one for both sides who still harbour play-off hopes.
Town could leapfrog Charlton into seventh place should they pick up a win at AFC Wimbledon tomorrow night.
Charlton appointed Nigel Adkins as their new boss last month - he took over from Lee Bowyer, who is now at Birmingham City.
