Charlton 0 Ipswich Town 0: Blues draw another blank in point at The Valley

Published: 2:32 PM April 17, 2021 Updated: 3:22 PM April 17, 2021

James Norwood with an early headed chance at Charlton Athletic - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town made it four games on the bounce without a goal after drawing 0-0 at Charlton today.

In a game devoid of many clear-cut chances, the Blues played much better than their midweek efforts at AFC Wimbledon in their 0-3 defeat at the Dons, but couldn't find the net.

Both teams had chances cleared off the line in the first half and while Town enjoyed a good first 45, it was Charlton who had more possession and chances in the second.

The point left Town in ninth place and four points off the play-offs.

town v chrlton - Credit: Page pix

Town made five changes from the defeat at AFC Wimbledon, with the headline one being skipper Luke Chambers dropped to the bench.

Toto Nsiala (injured) and Aaron Drinnan were out of the 18, while Josh Harrop was suspended and Alan Judge has played his last game for the Blues as another would have triggered a clause for another year's contract.

It was a bright and sunny day in south London and Teddy Bishop won an early foul that almost resulted in a goal for the Blues.. Andre Dozzell took the free kick and James Norwood got a head on it. Ben Amos saved and Keanan Bennetts fired at goal. It was Charlton skipper Jason Pearce who blocked on the line.

Stephen Ward was put in by Flynn Downes but his cross was blocked as Town made a bright start.

Teddy Bishop leaps over a challenge at Charlton Athletic - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Charlton won the first corner of the game in the eighth minute, Ryan Inniss' header going straight at Tomas Holy. Bishop was making some intelligent runs off and Dozzell's pass almost found him through.

The Addicks were coming more into the game but after a frenetic start the game had lulled somewhat.

Town were dealt a blow as James Norwood came off with just 25 minutes on the clock, holding his hamstring. Kayden Jackson replaced him.

Gwion Edwards shoots during the second half at Charlton Athletic - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Tomas Holy made a real hash of a speculative Ben Purrington cross five minutes later. Jayden Stockley shot at the empty net, but McGuinness was on hand to clear off the line. Bennetts' mistake almost cost Town as Charlton drove forward, but Darren Pratley's shot was blocked.

Bishop tried to put Ward in as Town broke and Dozzell put Bishop through a few minutes later. He played it wide to Jackson in the box and his pass found Bennetts just inside the area, but he skied over.

Ward was bombing up and down the left well - where most of Town's attack were coming from. Jackson won a corner for Town in the 42nd minute. It came to nothing and Dozzell was booked for a trip and Diallang Jaiyesimi was booked for a foul on Gwion Edwards moments later as the half came to a close.

Charlton were on the attack at the start of the second half and Jake Forster-Caskey's cross was met by McGuinness with Holy nowhere.

Kayden Jackson under pressure at Charlton Athletic - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Vincent-Young, who had a quiet first half, produced a bit of trickery and cut in on his left foot to fire over. Dozzell put Ward in but his cross went straight into the hands of Amos.

Again, Town were starting a half well but it was Charlton who almost took the lead in the 57th minute. A corner was met by Inniss and Jaiyesimi flicked on, but Holy clawed away.

The game was end to end now and Bennetts' cross fell to no-one as Liam Miller up the other end forced a good save from Holy. Armando Dobra replaced Bennetts on the hour and immediately the young Albanian put Edwards in, but Edwards' shot was tame.

Charlton substitute Ben Watson was booked for a foul on Edwards, as Cook rang more changes bringing on Myles Kenlock and Freddie Sears for Ward and Bishop.

Kane Vincent-Young shoots during the second half at Charlton Athletic - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Forster-Caskey thundered a left-foot shot just over as the game entered the last 20 minutes and Stockley fired straight at Holy as Town became a bit ragged for a spell.

Charlton were finishing the stronger, although Downes' cross flew up and rather hit Jackson in the area.

There were three added minutes and the game ended with a fracas as Woolfenden and Inniss clashed in the box.

A point for both sides neither helps nor hinders their play-off hopes.

Teams

Charlton: Amos; Matthews, Inniss, Pearce (C), Purrington; Gilbey, Pratley (sub Watson 60), Forster-Caskey; Jaiyesimi, Stockley, Millar. Subs: Maynard-Brewer, Gunter, Oshilaja, Famewo, Shinnie, Schwartz

Ipswich: Holy, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward (sub Kenlock 70), Dozzell, Bishop (sub Sears 70), Bennetts (sub Dobra 60) , Bishop, Edwards, Norwood (sub Norwood 25). Subs: Cornell, Chambers, Skuse.