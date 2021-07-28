37 images from Ipswich Town's 3-3 draw with Colchester United

Gallery

Published: 5:30 AM July 28, 2021

New signings George Edmondson Conor Chaplin and Lee Evans in the stands at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town drew 3-3 with Colchester United on Tuesday night in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

Three former Blues - Tommy Smith, Frank Nouble and Alan Judge - scored Colchester's goals after Joe Pigott and Macauley Bonne had opened their Ipswich accounts to twice give the visitors the lead.

Judge's goal punished a Tomas Holy error at the back but there was till time for an equaliser, which came courtesy of an excellent Wes Burns free-kick.

Photographer Warren Page captured the best of the action.

Paul Cook talks to Mark Ashton at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Town fans at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Town fans at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Town fans at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Town fans at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Mark Ashton goes to the Town fans at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Alan Judge in action at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra shoots at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Joe Piggott is congratulated on scoring at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Noah Chilvers under pressure at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra gets a welcome to our place shoulder barge from Luke Chambers at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Alan Judge challenges Rakeem Harper at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Joe Piggott shoots at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Joe Piggott shoots at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macaulay Bonne scores Ipswich's second at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

New signings George Edmondson Conor Chaplin and Lee Evans in the stands at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Joe Piggott shields the ball from Luke Chambers at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra goes on a mazy run at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra goes on a mazy run at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra closes down Tommy Smith at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Wes Burns scores with a late free-kick to earn Ipswich a 3-3 draw at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Wes Burns celebrates scoring with a late free-kick to earn Ipswich a 3-3 draw at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kane Vincent-Young stretches for the ball at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra collides with the back of a defender right on the final whistle at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

James Norwood embraces Luke Chambers after Ipswich's 3-3 friendly draw at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

All smiles for Luke Chambers after Ipswich's 3-3 friendly draw at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Luke Woolfenden talks to Mike Bacon after Ipswich's 3-3 friendly draw at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Luke Woolfenden talks to Mike Bacon after Ipswich's 3-3 friendly draw at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra wins the late free-kick from Tom Eastman to earn Ipswich a 3-3 draw at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Luke Chambers applauds the Ipswich fans after the 3-3 draw at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

LukeChambers gives a hug to former team-mate Kane Vincent-Young after the 3-3 draw at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra surrounded by former team-mates at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra takes on a defender at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson goes for goal at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Cole Skuse on as a second half sub against Ipswich at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kane Vincent-Young on the ball at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd



