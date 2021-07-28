37 images from Ipswich Town's 3-3 draw with Colchester United

Ipswich Town drew 3-3 with Colchester United on Tuesday night in their penultimate pre-season friendly.
Three former Blues - Tommy Smith, Frank Nouble and Alan Judge - scored Colchester's goals after Joe Pigott and Macauley Bonne had opened their Ipswich accounts to twice give the visitors the lead.
Judge's goal punished a Tomas Holy error at the back but there was till time for an equaliser, which came courtesy of an excellent Wes Burns free-kick.
Photographer Warren Page captured the best of the action.
Paul Cook talks to Mark Ashton at Colchester United
Town fans at Colchester United
Town fans at Colchester United
Town fans at Colchester United
Town fans at Colchester United
Mark Ashton goes to the Town fans at Colchester United
Alan Judge in action at Colchester United
Armando Dobra shoots at Colchester United
Joe Piggott is congratulated on scoring at Colchester United
Noah Chilvers under pressure at Colchester United
Armando Dobra gets a welcome to our place shoulder barge from Luke Chambers at Colchester United
Alan Judge challenges Rakeem Harper at Colchester United
Joe Piggott shoots at Colchester United
Joe Piggott shoots at Colchester United
Macaulay Bonne scores Ipswich's second at Colchester United
New signings George Edmondson Conor Chaplin and Lee Evans in the stands at Colchester United
Joe Piggott shields the ball from Luke Chambers at Colchester United
Armando Dobra goes on a mazy run at Colchester United
Armando Dobra goes on a mazy run at Colchester United
Armando Dobra closes down Tommy Smith at Colchester United
Wes Burns scores with a late free-kick to earn Ipswich a 3-3 draw at Colchester United
Wes Burns celebrates scoring with a late free-kick to earn Ipswich a 3-3 draw at Colchester United
Kane Vincent-Young stretches for the ball at Colchester United
Armando Dobra collides with the back of a defender right on the final whistle at Colchester United
James Norwood embraces Luke Chambers after Ipswich's 3-3 friendly draw at Colchester United
All smiles for Luke Chambers after Ipswich's 3-3 friendly draw at Colchester United
Luke Woolfenden talks to Mike Bacon after Ipswich's 3-3 friendly draw at Colchester United
Luke Woolfenden talks to Mike Bacon after Ipswich's 3-3 friendly draw at Colchester United
Armando Dobra wins the late free-kick from Tom Eastman to earn Ipswich a 3-3 draw at Colchester United
Luke Chambers applauds the Ipswich fans after the 3-3 draw at Colchester United
LukeChambers gives a hug to former team-mate Kane Vincent-Young after the 3-3 draw at Colchester United
Armando Dobra surrounded by former team-mates at Colchester United
Armando Dobra takes on a defender at Colchester United
Kayden Jackson goes for goal at Colchester United
Cole Skuse on as a second half sub against Ipswich at Colchester United
Kane Vincent-Young on the ball at Colchester United
