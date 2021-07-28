News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
37 images from Ipswich Town's 3-3 draw with Colchester United

Andy Warren

Published: 5:30 AM July 28, 2021   
New signings George Edmondson Conor Chaplin and Lee Evans in the stands at Colchester United

New signings George Edmondson Conor Chaplin and Lee Evans in the stands at Colchester United

Ipswich Town drew 3-3 with Colchester United on Tuesday night in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

Three former Blues - Tommy Smith, Frank Nouble and Alan Judge - scored Colchester's goals after Joe Pigott and Macauley Bonne had opened their Ipswich accounts to twice give the visitors the lead.

Judge's goal punished a Tomas Holy error at the back but there was till time for an equaliser, which came courtesy of an excellent Wes Burns free-kick.

Photographer Warren Page captured the best of the action.

Paul Cook talks to Mark Ashton at Colchester United

Paul Cook talks to Mark Ashton at Colchester United

Town fans at Colchester United

Town fans at Colchester United

Town fans at Colchester United

Town fans at Colchester United

Town fans at Colchester United

Town fans at Colchester United

Town fans at Colchester United

Town fans at Colchester United

Mark Ashton goes to the Town fans at Colchester United

Mark Ashton goes to the Town fans at Colchester United

Alan Judge in action at Colchester United

Alan Judge in action at Colchester United

Armando Dobra shoots at Colchester United

Armando Dobra shoots at Colchester United

Joe Piggott is congratulated on scoring at Colchester United

Joe Piggott is congratulated on scoring at Colchester United

Noah Chilvers under pressure at Colchester United

Noah Chilvers under pressure at Colchester United

Armando Dobra gets a welcome to our place shoulder barge from Luke Chambers at Colchester United

Armando Dobra gets a welcome to our place shoulder barge from Luke Chambers at Colchester United

Alan Judge challenges Rakeem Harper at Colchester United

Alan Judge challenges Rakeem Harper at Colchester United

Joe Piggott shoots at Colchester United

Joe Piggott shoots at Colchester United

Joe Piggott shoots at Colchester United

Joe Piggott shoots at Colchester United

Macaulay Bonne scores Ipswich's second at Colchester United

Macaulay Bonne scores Ipswich's second at Colchester United

New signings George Edmondson Conor Chaplin and Lee Evans in the stands at Colchester United

New signings George Edmondson Conor Chaplin and Lee Evans in the stands at Colchester United

Joe Piggott shields the ball from Luke Chambers at Colchester United

Joe Piggott shields the ball from Luke Chambers at Colchester United

Armando Dobra goes on a mazy run at Colchester United

Armando Dobra goes on a mazy run at Colchester United

Armando Dobra goes on a mazy run at Colchester United

Armando Dobra goes on a mazy run at Colchester United

Armando Dobra closes down Tommy Smith at Colchester United

Armando Dobra closes down Tommy Smith at Colchester United

Wes Burns scores with a late free-kick to earn Ipswich a 3-3 draw at Colchester United

Wes Burns scores with a late free-kick to earn Ipswich a 3-3 draw at Colchester United

Wes Burns celebrates scoring with a late free-kick to earn Ipswich a 3-3 draw at Colchester United

Wes Burns celebrates scoring with a late free-kick to earn Ipswich a 3-3 draw at Colchester United

Kane Vincent-Young stretches for the ball at Colchester United

Kane Vincent-Young stretches for the ball at Colchester United

Armando Dobra collides with the back of a defender right on the final whistle at Colchester United

Armando Dobra collides with the back of a defender right on the final whistle at Colchester United

James Norwood embraces Luke Chambers after Ipswich's 3-3 friendly draw at Colchester United

James Norwood embraces Luke Chambers after Ipswich's 3-3 friendly draw at Colchester United

All smiles for Luke Chambers after Ipswich's 3-3 friendly draw at Colchester United

All smiles for Luke Chambers after Ipswich's 3-3 friendly draw at Colchester United

Luke Woolfenden talks to Mike Bacon after Ipswich's 3-3 friendly draw at Colchester United

Luke Woolfenden talks to Mike Bacon after Ipswich's 3-3 friendly draw at Colchester United

Luke Woolfenden talks to Mike Bacon after Ipswich's 3-3 friendly draw at Colchester United

Luke Woolfenden talks to Mike Bacon after Ipswich's 3-3 friendly draw at Colchester United

Armando Dobra wins the late free-kick from Tom Eastman to earn Ipswich a 3-3 draw at Colchester Unit

Armando Dobra wins the late free-kick from Tom Eastman to earn Ipswich a 3-3 draw at Colchester United

Luke Chambers applauds the Ipswich fans after the 3-3 draw at Colchester United

Luke Chambers applauds the Ipswich fans after the 3-3 draw at Colchester United

LukeChambers gives a hug to former team-mate Kane Vincent-Young after the 3-3 draw at Colchester Uni

LukeChambers gives a hug to former team-mate Kane Vincent-Young after the 3-3 draw at Colchester United

Armando Dobra surrounded by former team-mates at Colchester United

Armando Dobra surrounded by former team-mates at Colchester United

Armando Dobra takes on a defender at Colchester United

Armando Dobra takes on a defender at Colchester United

Kayden Jackson goes for goal at Colchester United

Kayden Jackson goes for goal at Colchester United

Cole Skuse on as a second half sub against Ipswich at Colchester United

Cole Skuse on as a second half sub against Ipswich at Colchester United

Kane Vincent-Young on the ball at Colchester United

Kane Vincent-Young on the ball at Colchester United


