Former Town defender named new Colchester United skipper

Published: 11:35 AM July 16, 2021 Updated: 11:36 AM July 16, 2021

Former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith has been named the new captain of Colchester United.

The New Zealand international joined the U's at the start of last season, following the briefest of spells with Sunderland, and has now been handed the armband by Colchester boss Hayden Mullins.

Smith will now lead a dressing packed with former Ipswich players, including his former captain at Portman Road, Luke Chambers, and vice-captain Cole Skuse.

Alan Judge and Freddie Sears also joined Colchester this summer, joining former Blues Dean Gerken, Tom Eastman and Frank Nouble.

Smith, pictured in action for Colchester United - Credit: PA

"The Gaffer insinuated over the close season that he was going to trust me with the role and it's an absolute privilege to be handed the armband full time," Smith said.

"I did it on a few occasions last season when Pelle, (Harry Pell), was out, but as I said, it's a real privilege to be the club's captain for real.

"With the group we have, looking after things on and off the pitch is going to be easier because the dressing room runs itself with the experience and leadership in there.

"We have a number of experienced players that I can lean on for help and who have been captains at other clubs so that will also make it an easier job for me.

Luke Chambers is among an army of former Ipswich Town players at Colchester United. Photo: Colchester United - Credit: Colchester United

"Every successful squad needs a group of leaders, not just one leader and we've certainly got that in different positions throughout the team and that only bodes well for us."

Town take on Colchester in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, July 27.

Judge and Sears both scored as Colchester won their opening friendly at Billericay on Tuesday night.