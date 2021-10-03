'People thought it was a formality'... Accrington boss on win over Blues

Video

Published: 2:30 PM October 3, 2021

The two managers meet before kick-off at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman admitted to being 'thrilled' with the way his side played against Ipswich on Saturday, saying many pundits thought it 'a formality' Town would win.

However, he also said the game could have gone either way and Ipswich are likely to 'rocket up the league' post Christmas.

Coleman was speaking after his side produced a solid and determined performance to knock Town down from the high of their six-goal romp over Doncaster in midweek.

Ipswich concede the equaliser to Colby Bishop at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Stanley coming from a goal behind to beat Town.

"I was thrilled the way we played to be honest. They had one chance in the first half and we got punished for it," Coleman said.

"We said to our lads we have got to be more of a threat going forwards which we were.

"It's only a small step, we've been good at home and have unbelievable support here.

"Coming in the car to the ground this morning I was listening to the song 'Swords of a Thousand Men' and we went into battle today with over a thousand men and women behind us. They cheered us over the line. I'm delighted for them."

Coleman and Town boss Paul Cook are both scousers and good friends. Coleman said they spoke during the week.

"They've got good players," Coleman added.

"Post Christmas you will see them rocket up the league because they have a host of good players.

"I spoke to Paul this week and I know they weren't taking it lightly and they knew they had a tough game ahead. All the pundits were like, Ipswich turn up and the game is won, they've got six in the week and we've lost five. So people thought it was a formality.

"But we've been overcoming that time and time again and today was no different."

Stanley had only picked up one point from their previous four League One games ahead of Town's visit. Coleman knows it was an important win for his side over the Blues.

"We've stopped the rot, but there's a long way to go," he said.

A very Happy Harry Pell celebrates the win over Ipswich at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"We've got to improve in quite a few areas. We defended superbly today. Everyone stuck to their jobs, stuck to their positions, that's what's been costing us.

"Me and Paul will have a drink after the game. But that game could have gone either way, I'm not daft enough not to know that. It wasn't the game for the purist, there were very little chances in the game. It was really a midfield war of attrition and on this day we came out on top."