Who scored Town's second goal? Chaplin clears it up with a surprise phone call

Match reaction

Freddie Ladapo tries to convince his team-mates that he had the final touch for the second Ipswich goal at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

There is no doubt in Conor Chaplin’s mind – he scored both Ipswich Town goals in their 2-0 victory over Accrington.

There is certainly no doubt that Chaplin changed this game, coming off the bench and giving Ipswich the lead as he hooked home Lee Evans’ corner to break the deadlock on 76 minutes.

His shot brought the killer second, too, as Chaplin’s effort from the edge of the box flew into the net with the aid of a deflection.

Conor Chaplin celebrates at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

It has officially been awarded to good friend Wes Burns, while Freddie Ladapo says his backside got the final touch. But Chaplin is in no doubt it’s his.

Town's No.10 even FaceTimed Burns during his post-match interview, urging him to oblige and confirm he had no claim on the goal. The Welshman eventually complied.

Here’s how that conversation went:

Chaplin: “Wes, I’ve got the journalists in front of me so say who the second goal scorer was, please?”

Burns: “It took a nick off my chest – it's a Burns goal, second of the season, see ya.”

Chaplin: “Wesley, tell them please.”

Burns: “I’ve seen the replay back, it’s taken a nick.”

Chaplin: “I’m going to show them a recording from inside the dressing room in a minute...”

Burns: “It was definitely Chaplin’s goal. Definitely Chaplin’s.”

Chaplin: “Have a good one, mate. Love you.”

When asked about Ladapo’s claim, Chaplin added, with a smile: “I don’t think so.

“He might be trying to claim it. Any striker would. If it was anywhere near me I’d be trying to claim it too.

“There’s definitely nothing in that. I’m delighted to score two but obviously I’d be happy whoever scored today.”

Conor Chaplin volleys Ipswich into the lead at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Both Chaplin’s goals came at the end housing more than 1,000 traveling Town fans, sparking passionate celebrations both on the pitch and in the stands.

“It couldn’t have been any better,” Chaplin said.

“It’s a long journey up here and you need to enjoy moments like that with the fans. That’s what football’s all about, the interaction with the fans and the euphoria when you score. It means just as much to them as it does to you.

“To do it at that end was perfect.”

Reflecting on the game as a whole, Chaplin insisted Town’s supreme fitness levels were key to victory.

“It’s definitely one of the best places to come and win the division because it’s a tough place to come with two long journeys,” Chaplin said.

“To go home with a smile on your face and to give that to the fans, is probably one of the most pleasing away days and three points you can pick up.

Conor Chaplin celebrates at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“We knew that coming here, and there are plenty of places like this in the like, there would be top intensity from the opposition for 60 or 70 minutes and would match ours.

“We are confident we are fitter than any team in the league so we don’t think, with the way we play, there are many teams who can go for 90 minutes with us.

“As long as we do it gives us a good window, if we don’t score in the first 60 0r 70 minutes, to get a foothold late on. In the last 20 minutes is when we want to be scoring goals, although we obviously want as many as we can earlier than that to make it easier.

“We’re not going to panic in the late stages because that is what pre-season is for.”