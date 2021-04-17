Cook discusses Chambers' future after captain dropped at Charlton

Published: 3:43 PM April 17, 2021

Luke Chambers was on the bench at Charlton. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook discussed the future of long-serving captain Luke Chambers following this afternoon's goalless draw at Charlton.

Chambers was on the bench for only the sixth time of his nine-year Blues career, Cook dropping him along with four other players following Tuesday night's 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon.

Chambers is one of 13 first team players set to be out of contract in the summer.

Asked what the 35-year-old's reaction had been to being benched, Cook said: "He was absolutely brilliant. He was fantastic, the same as (Toto) Nsiala.

"We can't keep travelling and keep picking same teams and same formations, that's not football lads, it's not elite level football.

"You've got to fear for your place.

"Toto has had a little thigh injury, only a slight one, but it kept him out today.

"I think Luke and Toto have probably been our two best players and for me as manager of Ipswich I'm not happy that our two centre-halves are our two best players. I struggle with that.

"Unfortunately we all had a bad night Tuesday and Luke took it like you'd expect, as a man."

He continued: "Going forward Luke will have decisions to make on his future in the summer. I certainly think Luke can be around after the summer if he wants to be.

"What part that might be might be different. But that's certainly between me and Luke.

"Luke has been an exemplary pro. Even on the bench today he conducted himself great.

"That's what I want. Everyone can't play every week. We've got to support each other. We travel away and we've only got each other. We need everyone supporting each other in the proper way."