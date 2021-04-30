'If we score I'll run around with my top off!' - Cook on Town's 10 hour+ goal drought
- Credit: ITFC
Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has joked that he will perform a topless goal celebration if his side end a 10 hour plus goal drought at Swindon Town tomorrow.
The Blues are one game away from equalling a club record seven successive matches without finding the net, that run having come during the 1994/95 Premiership relegation campaign and including the infamous 9-0 loss to Manchester United.
Swindon's relegation back to League Two was confirmed with a 5-0 defeat at MK Dons last weekend, while Ipswich - currently 12th in the third-tier table - are likely to see their long fading play-off hopes officially ended this weekend.
"Listen, if we do score I’ll run around the pitch with my top off!" joked Cook, who, just like after last weekend's 0-0 home draw with AFC Wimbledon, was scathing of his players in the pre-match press conference.
"So you can tell our fans watching on iFollow to keep their eyes on the dugout for the celebration!"
Cook has made it clear that none of his players can change his opinion of them now and that, with 20 first teamers coming to the end of their contracts or loans, a big summer clear-out is coming.
Asked what he wanted to see over these last three games, Town travelling to Shrewsbury next Tuesday and then finishing the campaign with the visit of Fleetwood next Sunday, the Blues boss said: "We’ll see what we’ll see. This team, this group of lads cannot hurt me or our supporters any more. The pain is done. We are ingrained in that pain.
"Imagine if we went away and won 3-0 on Saturday. Would that change everyone’s minds? Not a prayer, absolutely not a prayer. So what will be will be."
He continued: "I’ve got no interest in other clubs, I’ve got absolutely no interest in Swindon Town. My job is totally focussed on Ipswich Town, the future and changes going forwards.
"I don’t want to be sitting here next season speaking about other teams, I want to be speaking about the changes we’ve made, the help that we’ve been given by the new ownership and how much more of a progressive club we look.
"At the minute there is a lot of work ahead, so other clubs do not interest me in any shape or form."
