Cook: 'I'm enjoying the connection between our players and supporters'

Ipswich Town players and fans celebrate Bersant Celina capping off a 4-1 win at Wycombe on Tuesday night. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook says he is desperate to deliver success for all the fans who have backed the club through difficult times.

Tuesday night's magnificent 4-1 win at Wycombe was played in front of 1,800 boisterous Blues supporters and lifted Town up to ninth in the League One table.

It's now seven wins from 11 across all competitions after a newly-assembled squad had made an eight-game winless start.

"Our supporters have been amazing," said Cook, who insists he'll pick a strong team for tomorrow afternoon's FA Cup first round clash with struggling League Two side Oldham Athletic at Portman Road.

"We didn’t have a great start to the season, yet at no time did any fear or negativity transmit from the terraces onto the pitch.

“Anything we’ve done wrong this season has been totally self inflicted and nothing to do with our supporters.

"In the early stages of the season, when we needed them most, they were there for us.That's the biggest compliment I can give them. I think they should be proud of that.

“Good clubs have good support. The ones that are behind us are so behind us it’s untrue. We’re desperately wanting to win games for them, that’s all I can say."

Town have been averaging crowds of close to 20,000 at Portman Road so far this season and have packed out away ends across the land.

Reflecting on the joyous scenes at Adams Park in midweek, Cook said: “My biggest thing that I’m enjoying at the minute is seeing the connection between our players and supporters. I think that’s absolutely huge.

“When we look back at those goal celebrations you see how much it means to the players and, more importantly, how much it means to the supporters.

“The reality is it means the world to us all.

“We are getting stronger, without a shadow of a doubt. We’re learning as we go along.

“But our support has been so consistent and strong. We’re aware of it, we’re knowledgeable about it. We want to make sure we keep sending them home like we did the other night where they go into work the next morning, having travelled and paid a lot of money, absolutely delighted and looking forward to the next game.

"They deserve some success and we’re lucky enough to have the privilege and the honour to try and deliver that for them."