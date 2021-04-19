'We can look forward to the transfer window' - Cook on summer plans

Published: 5:00 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 5:41 PM April 19, 2021

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cool (right) speaks to former majority owner Marcus Evans (centre) ahead of Saturday's goalless draw at Charlton as Lee O'Neill watches on. Photo: Pagepix - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook says there is still time for players to convince him they have futures at the club, but added that fans can 'look forward to the transfer window'.

The Blues have taken just 11 points from Cook's first 11 games in charge (W2 D5 L4) and find themselves four points adrift of the League One play-off places heading into the final five matches.

There are 14 first team players set to be out of contract in the summer and a further six loan deals coming to an end, with Cook having declared after last Tuesday night's 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon that he will be 'like Demolition Man' in overseeing 'major surgery' of the squad.

Speaking after Saturday's improved display in a goalless draw at Charlton, and ahead of tomorrow night's game at Northampton (7pm), the Blues boss was asked if any of the players could change his opinion of them.

"Honestly, if you look at us, and I’ve been as critical as anyone of them, we are as bad as we probably looked," he replied.

🎥 Paul Cook on this afternoon's draw at Charlton.



👇 #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) April 17, 2021

“But within that, there’ll always be players. There’ll always been players that will surprise you. The overturn in squad... Sometimes your bark is worse than your bite.

“You keep threatening people with change, but the reality is that you want people to think 'if you’re going to change loads, you mightn’t change me, and I’ll step up to the plate'.

“I just think we’ve been... What’s the best word? Not playing within ourselves. I think we’ve probably as professionals, probably not been exerting ourselves as we should to be a proper professional footballer.

“And that means looking after yourself, living right, sleeping well, nutrition, diets, training, all of the above.”

Town have already declared that Alan Judge will not play again this season to avoid triggering a clause in his contract that would automatically extend his deal by a further year.

Luke Chambers, Stephen Ward, James Wilson, Toto Nsiala, Janoi Donacien, Cole Skuse, Emyr Huws, Teddy Bishop, Tristan Nydam, Gwion Edwards, Freddie Sears Kayden Jackson and Aaron Drinan are also nearing the end of their contracts, with Luke Matheson, Mark McGuinness, Josh Harrop, Keanan Bennetts, Luke Thomas and Troy Parrott coming to the end of their loan spells.

Speaking to the club website at the weekend, Cook said: "Ipswich has got a really bright future - I think we can all guarantee that.

"With the personnel that is about to come into the football club, and with the ownership we've got, we can look forward to the transfer window.

"There will be players coming into the club that the fans can relate to. The identity will be clear.

"We want to be a really aggressive, strong, front foot team."