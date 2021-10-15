'He would only enhance what we're doing' - Cook on Peter Reid talks

Published: 1:02 PM October 15, 2021

Peter Reid advised Paul Cook at Wigan and could do the same again at Ipswich Town. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook says Peter Reid could bring 'a wealth of experience' to the club.

Former Sunderland boss Reid, 65, has watched the Blues' last two league games in person and is understood to be in discussions with the club about taking on a similar advisory role to the one he had at Wigan when Cook was in charge there.

“We’re a club that wants to be the best we can be," said Cook.

“If a person of Peter’s experience or quality was to come into our football club, it would only enhance what we were doing.

“When there’s an announcement to be made, there will be one and if there isn’t one to be made, then obviously there won’t.”

He continued: "Listen, I’ve worked with Peter before. Peter’s a proper football person, he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to any football club. If that addition was to come to Ipswich, I’m sure our supporters will be excited.”

Town's all Liverpudlian management team currently includes two Liverpool fans, in Cook and Ian Craney, and two Everton supporters, in Francis Jeffers and Gary Roberts.

Reid, an Everton legend, would tip that balance in favour of the blue half of Merseyside.

“We’d never be outnumbered, Liverpool supporters in relation to Everton, don’t you worry about that!” Cook joked.

Earlier today, Town announced the appointment of Bristol City academy chief Gary Probert as the club's new 'Director of Football Operations'.