'We've got a couple more injuries' - Cook

Published: 10:18 AM April 1, 2021 Updated: 10:39 AM April 1, 2021

Kane Vincent-Young was forced off at Portsmouth with a hamstring problem. Photo: Pagepix - Credit: Pagepix Ltd





Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has revealed that there are 'a couple more injuries' ahead of crunch Easter weekend games against Bristol Rovers and Rochdale.

Kane Vincent-Young made his first competitive start in 17 months last weekend, but was forced off at half-time of the 2-1 defeat at Portsmouth with a hamstring problem.

Cook, however, was reluctant to give too much away regarding the severity of that set-back for the flying full-back.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's home clash with relegation-battling Bristol Rovers, the Blues boss said: “It’s always going to be difficult. We’ve got a couple more injuries if I’m truthful with you.

“I don’t really want to debate each individual player if that’s okay? I understand you have a job to do lads. If we were only speaking about one or two people then I wouldn’t have a problem.

“The reality is that the injury situation over a period of time at this club has not been great has it? We just seem to be adding to it at the minute and I’m not too sure if that is the games, whether that is fatigue, but it is certainly something we’ll look at come the end of the season that’s for sure.

“It’s not ideal when you’re losing games and you’re not winning. A lot is made of formations and tactics, but it’s 11 v 11 and every manager craves to have their best players on the pitch."

Centre-back James Wilson missed last weekend's match with a minor knee problem and could come back into contention this weekend.

Striker Oli Hawkins hasn't featured for the first team since the middle of January after undergoing knee surgery. He was on the bench last weekend and featured for the Under-23s on Monday.

Wolves loanee right-back Luke Matheson is currently out with an unspecified injury, while midfield duo Flynn Downes and Jon Nolan remain longer-term absentees.