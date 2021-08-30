News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ndaba earns EFL honour after impressive Salford display

Andy Warren

Published: 9:00 AM August 30, 2021    Updated: 10:22 AM August 30, 2021
Ipswich Town youngster Corrie Ndaba has been named in the EFL team-of-the-week following an excellent display for loan club Salford City.

The defender, who joined the League Two club on loan 10 days ago, put in a superb performance as his new club beat Newport 3-0, winning a succession of balls in the air and allowing the Welsh club's strikers very little room to work. 

His display earned him a place in the EFL's team-of-the-week, with Ndaba named as one of the best two central defenders in the Championship, League One and League Two this weekend.

He partners Oldham's Carl Piergianni at the back, with Jordan Zemura of Bournemouth and Sorba Thomas of Hudderfield completing the back four, in front of Charlton goalkeeper Craig Macgillivray.

Jed Wallace of Millwall, Albie Morgan of Charlton and Oxford's hat-trick hero James Henry make a three-man midfield with Charlton's Jayden Stockley, Rotherham's Michael Smith and Harry Smith of Leyton Orient forming the front three.

The team is managed by Morecambe's Stephen Robinson.

