How Town's players rated in 1-1 draw at Crewe

Expert opinion

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 at Crewe Alexandra this afternoon. STUART WATSON hands out his player ratings.



CHRISTIAN WALTON - 7

A virtual bystander in the first half, but was there when called upon to beat away Callum Ainley's shot inside the box following a well-worked short corner.

The 26-year-old then made a breathtaking reaction save to deny Mikael Mandron's close-range header just before the hour. Could do nothing about the equaliser.





JANOI DONACIEN - 5

Made some good interceptions, but didn't have his most effective game from an attacking sense.





LUKE WOOLFENDEN - 6

Read the game well at the back and was his usual calm self in possession. It was his raking pass over the top which led to Chaplin's opener. Was unfortunate that his tackle in the box span straight to Lowery ahead of the equaliser.



CAMERON BURGESS - 5

Headed wide when attacking a corner first half and saw a half-volley go wide after the break.

Lost his runner when Mandron was denied by Walton at close quarters and got himself in a real muddle prior to Lowery's fine finish. Produced a lunging block on Chris Long at the death though.



KANE VINCENT-YOUNG - 6

In for the injured Wes Burns, his encouraging comeback display was a real positive for the Blues.

On what was his first start since being sent-off at AFC Wimbledon back on January 25, the 26-year-old was a constant attacking outlet on the right.

Produced a low cut-back assist for Chaplin's goal and offered some reminders of his dynamic qualities before being withdrawn after 70 minutes.

Hopefully he can enjoy an injury-free pre-season.



SAM MORSY - 7

Usual box-to-box from Town's influential skipper in the middle of the pitch. Had more touches of the ball than any other player on the field. Got stuck in and got shots away when he could.





TYREEQ BAKINSON - 6

Another curate's egg of a display from the Bristol City loanee. Makes the difficult things look easy, but also the easy things look hard. Played with positive intent, but far too many loose passes. Will Ipswich take up their option to sign him permanently?



DOMINIC THOMPSON - 5

Got more crosses into the box than else, but was guilty of giving up possession too often. Got himself booked after one such occasion just before half-time.



CONOR CHAPLIN - 7

Right place at the right time to fire Town into the lead in first half stoppage-time. That's two in two for him and 11 for the season in all competitions.

Buzzed about on the inside right, playing some intricate passes, showing neat footwork and firing off shots from outside the box. Another bright display.



JOE PIGOTT - 5

In from the cold for only his sixth start since early December. Started well, producing some good movement and sharp touches, but his impact as the central striker increasingly faded. Blazed well over the bar from a good unmarked position just outside the box and was subbed with 20 minutes to go.

It's just not happened for the 28-year-old in his stop-start debut season with the Blues.



JAMES NORWOOD - 5

Played with his trademark edge. Dumped Luke Offord over the advertising hoardings early on and was then booked for a foul on the same player moments later.

Wasn't able to take two big chances in the box - a one-on-one effort smothered by David Richards in the first half and a low attempt inside the box too close to the keeper in the second.



SUBS





IDRIS EL MIZOUNI (for Vincent-Young, 70) - 6

Played in an unfamiliar right-sided role for the final 20 minutes. Made an important block on Mandron.



BERSANT CELINA (for Pigott, 70) - 6

Tricky play won Town a free-kick on the edge of the box late on... but he stuck the dead ball straight into the wall.





MACAULEY BONNE (for Chaplin, 89) - N/A