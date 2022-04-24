'We haven't done as well as we could have' - Burgess laments Town's poor season

Match reaction

Ipswich Town defender Cameron Burgess says he and his fellow Blues are disappointed with their underwhelming season - and have 'no excuses' not to start the next campaign strongly.

Kieran McKenna's men once again dropped points from a winning position in a 1-1 draw at Crewe Alexandra yesterday, and sit 11th in the League One table with just one game left in a season which started with lofty expectations.

The highest they can finish is ninth, with their final game coming against Charlton Athletic at Portman Road next Saturday.

Asked for his thoughts on the season, Burgess replied: "Probably the same as most of the lads, to be honest. Probably disappointed that we haven't done as well as we know we could have.

“But there's definitely a lot of positives to take from it and definitely a positive outlook for the future. We're going in the right direction now. Everyone's found their feet, everyone's settled and everyone's enjoying life at the club.

“I think that's been clear to see for the most part in the second half of the season and all we can do is carry that into next season and make sure we start next season strong.

“We are where we are and all we can do is make sure we start next year strong. We’ve no excuses of that for next season. The lads know that and we’re all ready to get going for next season and obviously finish this season off strong as well.”

Of the Crewe draw, he added: "Frustrating is probably the answer.

“We probably need to see the game out in the end and then we weren't able to score a couple of chances. It's one or the other, isn't it?

"You've got to go and either score a second or see the game out, and we didn't do either in the end. So yeah, a frustrating one.”

He continued: “We wanted to send the away supporters home with a good win, the last away game. And it puts a bit more pressure on next week to sort of see the season out on a high.

“We want to do that anyway, but if we can go and put it right next week with a good performance and get three points in front of the home fans, we end the season on a high and go into next season confident.”