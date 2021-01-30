Live
Matchday Live: Town looking to avoid three-successive defeats as Lambert's men head to Crewe
Published: 12:00 PM January 30, 2021
- Credit: Steve Waller
Ipswich Town are in League One action against Crewe Alexandra this afternoon - kick-off at 3pm.
The Blues go into this game on the back of two home defeats in the last week, going down 1-0 to Peterborough and then Sunderland.
It's Crewe up next, a side who are now above Ipswich in the League One table.
The Blues can move up to eighth this afternoon with a win and can drop as low as 13th with defeat.
You can follow the game live with us right here.
