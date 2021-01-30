Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 draw at Crewe Alexandra

Opinion

Published: 6:05 PM January 30, 2021

James Norwood is disappointed after he fails to add the killer touch as he misses a good chance in front of goal at Crewe Alexandra. Picture Pagepix Ltd - Credit: Pagepix Limited

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 Crewe Alexandra this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

Had very little to do in the opening period and was hit and miss with his feet, with that theme continuing during the second period other than when he had to pick the ball out of the net. He caught a few crosses but didn’t have a save to make. 5

Luke Chambers

The skipper was incredibly vocal in this game and looked fired up from the start, with the first half a testing one for him as Crewe looked to overload down his flank and cross from the byline. They had joy there on a few occasions and again in the second. 5

Mark McGuinness tangles with Mikael Mandron at Crewe at Crewe Alexandra. Picture Pagepix Ltd - Credit: Pagepix Limited

Mark McGuinness

This was a typical McGuinness performance as he won some excellent balls, on the air and on the ground, while also being caught out on a couple of occasions as he pushed up high to try and win the ball. 5

Luke Woolfenden

The academy product had a few loose balls in the opening period but also made some very welcome near-post clearances as the hosts attacked down their left flank. He was out-muscled on halfway as Crewe took the lead, though it must be said his shirt was tugged as Mikael Mandron won the ball and there were real claims for a foul. 5

Myles Kenlock is about to get a yellow card for this challenge at Crewe Alexandra. Picture Pagepix Ltd - Credit: Pagepix Limited

Myles Kenlock

This was the left-back's first start since the middle of October and he had a good opening period, getting forward to cross, looking comfortable on the ball and, most notably, making a brilliant tackle to stop Mandron scoring from close range. He continued to contribute throughout the game, driving inside from the left and having one good run through the middle. He deserves to start again ahead of Stephen Ward next week. 7

Flynn Downes

The midfielder had a little more bite in this game as he continues to step things up on his way back to fitness. Had some decent moments where he tried to drive his side on without being able to fully put his stamp on the contest. 6

Andre Dozzell

Dozzell and Downes dovetailed nicely at times, taking it in turns to drop in and take the ball from the backline. Some good passages of passing came through him but he wasn’t able to impact the game in the final third as much as he would have liked. 5

Teddy Bishop is shown a red card after his second yellow offence at Crewe Alexandra. Picture Pagepix Ltd - Credit: Pagepix Limited

Alan Judge

Played some good balls from deep during the first period to try and spark Ipswich attacks and came more into the game in the second as he first delivered a cross which made a chance for James Norwood, before laying on Aaron Drinan’s equaliser. 6

Gwion Edwards

The Welshman had some good attacking moments during the first half, teasing his man without being able to hustle past. He took an almighty whack from a thumping Oliver Lancashire tackle towards the end which left him limping, though he was out for the second half to carry on. 5

Luke Thomas forces a save at Crewe Alexandra. Picture Pagepix Ltd - Credit: Pagepix Limited

Luke Thomas

The loanee had Ipswich’s best opening of the first half as he scampered into the box and let off a shot which hit outside of the post before bouncing wide. Was never truly able to get into the game, though, before being replaced. 5

Freddie Sears

The former Colchester man was starting through the middle in this game and had some decent moments as he picked up possession and moved wide to try and test the Crewe defence, without being able to force a way to goal. He was replaced after an hour. 5

Teddy Bishop (for Thomas, 63)

His 20 minutes on the field consisted of two fouls, two bookings and an early bath, sadly. He could potentially have gone down in the box to win a penalty but stayed on his feet. 3

James Norwood fails to add the killer touch as he misses a good chance in front of goal at Crewe Alexandra. Picture Pagepix Ltd - Credit: Pagepix Limited

James Norwood (for Sears, 63)

The striker was a fitness doubt for this one but eventually made it onto the field. His first impact was to just being beaten to Judge’s cross by Omar Beckles. It was an excellent piece of defending but the Town striker could possibly have attacked the cross with a little more conviction. 5

Aaron Drinan (for Edwards, 75)

The Irishman netted just seconds after coming on as he bundled home Oliver Lancashire’s poor attempt to defend an Alan Judge cross. Ended up battling wide after Bishop’s red card. 6