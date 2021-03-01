News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Moore leaves Doncaster for Championship two days after Portman Road defeat

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 9:15 AM March 1, 2021    Updated: 10:56 AM March 1, 2021
Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore looks on.

Darren Moore has left his post as Doncaster manager - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore has left for Sheffield Wednesday just two days after Rovers' defeat at Ipswich.

Moore, whose Doncaster side were sixth in League One and chasing promotion, moves to Hillsborough to replace Tony Pulis. 

Former Ipswich Town left-back Neil Thompson had been acting as caretaker manager for the relegation-threatened Championship club.

Moore's exit comes just a few hours after Paul Lambert's departure from Ipswich Town, meaning both managers from Saturday's game are no longer in post.

Rovers sit two points clear of Town, who are eighth in the table. 

You may also want to watch:

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans hopes not all supporters will ask for a cash refund on their part us

'Marcus Evans reiterates that he is not actively looking to sell the...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
An artist’s impression of the new café and visitor centre at Needham Lake

New cafe at popular Suffolk beauty spot

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Lambert reminding then referee to keep an eye on his watch in the final moments of

'If it happens then there's a 99% chance I go' - Lambert on takeover...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Shipwreck remains on the beach at Covehithe

Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus