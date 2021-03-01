Moore leaves Doncaster for Championship two days after Portman Road defeat

Published: 9:15 AM March 1, 2021 Updated: 10:56 AM March 1, 2021

Darren Moore has left his post as Doncaster manager - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore has left for Sheffield Wednesday just two days after Rovers' defeat at Ipswich.

Moore, whose Doncaster side were sixth in League One and chasing promotion, moves to Hillsborough to replace Tony Pulis.

Former Ipswich Town left-back Neil Thompson had been acting as caretaker manager for the relegation-threatened Championship club.

Moore's exit comes just a few hours after Paul Lambert's departure from Ipswich Town, meaning both managers from Saturday's game are no longer in post.

Rovers sit two points clear of Town, who are eighth in the table.