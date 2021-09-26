'More positives for us than them' - Moore says Town 'fortunate' to get draw

Video

Published: 3:08 PM September 26, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore insisted that Ipswich Town were 'fortunate' to get a point in their 1-1 draw at Portman Road yesterday.

The Owls were denied all three points by late drama, Macauley Bonne sneaking up behind keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to steal the ball, with Conor Chaplin then scoring the equaliser.

Macauley Bonne pounces after waiting silently and patiently behind against Sheffield Wednesday keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

But Moore said: "It is just one of them things. It happens in football.

"We are 100 per cent behind him (Peacock-Farrell). He's a top, top goalkeeper.

"I firmly believe he will play regularly in the Premier League."

A different angle on the Town goal from pitchside today via our boy @rossmediauk 🎥



A very sneaky Bonne 👀 #itfc



🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/2jIxWb6D5f — 🎙️ Kings of Anglia Podcast (@KingsofAnglia) September 25, 2021

Of the game, he added: "There is a real genuine care and honesty about the group and that's what we want there as a football club.

"We stood resolute and we didn't lose the game. Ipswich knew they had been in the game and they will know they were fortunate to get a point today.

"There were more positives for us today than them.

"Overall it was another positive performance in the right direction. We could have made better decisions and kept the ball better.

"It is a good, solid away day. It is a committed performance.

"I thought we dominated for the away team."