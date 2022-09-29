'He's made a massive impact' - Davis 'gutted' for left-back partner Leigh

News

Leif Davis is ‘gutted’ for left-back partner Greg Leigh but believes Ipswich Town have the depth to cope with the defender’s injury absence.

Leigh, who has provided valuable back-up to starter Davis this season, faces several months on the sidelines after suffering a fracture in his leg during the closing stages of Town’s draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

His absence robs Town of an effective partnership on the left side of defence, which has seen Davis start games and Leigh introduced in the final quarter of the game to help Ipswich see games through.

“It’s a hard one to take for Greg because we thought it was just a little knock,” Davis said.

Greg Leigh faces several months on the sidelines - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“Then it came back as something quite serious, so we send all our love to Greg. We know for a fact he will come back stronger.

“In training we help each other to get to where we need to be and do what we need to do. I’m gutted for him because when he comes on in games he makes a massive impact.”

With Leigh now absent, manager Kieran McKenna has a number of options as he looks to back Davis up, with Kane Vincent-Young, Kyle Edwards and possibly Cameron Humphreys under consideration.

“Kane is a good player, which he’s showed on either side, and is an attacking threat,” he said.

“We just have to play together and it will all come.”

Davis is likely to remain as first choice, though, with the former Leeds man looking to add more in the final third as he gets forward to join the Ipswich attack.

“I like to get forward and attack – that's my game,” he said.

“I could maybe have got a couple of assists (at Plymouth) if I’d made the right decisions.

“But I’m really happy with what I’m doing and I’m happy with the team, we’re doing well.

“We just have to keep doing what we’re doing.”