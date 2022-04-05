News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Armando Dobra returns to the Town U23 side today

Mike Bacon

Published: 12:33 PM April 5, 2022
Armando Dobra in action against AFC Wimbledon.

Armando Dobra, back in Town colours for the U23s this afternoon. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

Armando Dobra is on the bench for this afternoon's Ipswich Town U23 clash against Hull City.

The 20-year-old Albanian U-21 international is on loan at Colchester United, but takes his place on the bench for the Blues.

The team news for Town U23s' clash with Hull City at Portman Road this afternoon.

Town: Hayes, Stewart, Baggott (C), Armin, Agbaje, El Mizouni, Humphreys, H. Barbrook, Chirewa, Hughes, Simpson.

Subs: Bort, Kabongolo, Alexander, Ward, Dobra.

Ipswich Town U23s
