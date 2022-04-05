Armando Dobra returns to the Town U23 side today

Match Coverage

Armando Dobra is on the bench for this afternoon's Ipswich Town U23 clash against Hull City.

The 20-year-old Albanian U-21 international is on loan at Colchester United, but takes his place on the bench for the Blues.

The team news for Town U23s' clash with Hull City at Portman Road this afternoon.

Town: Hayes, Stewart, Baggott (C), Armin, Agbaje, El Mizouni, Humphreys, H. Barbrook, Chirewa, Hughes, Simpson.

Subs: Bort, Kabongolo, Alexander, Ward, Dobra.